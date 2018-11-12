Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Trail Blazers 100, Celtics 94
Key Moment
Al-Farouq Aminu said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t know where he was standing when he caught a pass from Damian Lillard with a minute left in a matchup with Boston. But he did know one thing: “I knew I needed to shoot,” he said.
Aminu caught the pass from Lillard and immediately let it fly from nearly 30 feet out on the right wing. The shot found nothing but the bottom of the net.
“To Aminu’s credit, he was 1-5 going into those last two threes,” said Brad Stevens, referencing another trey Aminu hit with 2:34 left, “and that one was from about 28 feet, and so you have to tip your cap off to him.”
Aminu’s deep 3-pointer, which was taken from just outside the “M” in the Moda Center logo on Portland’s court, doubled his team’s lead from three to six with a minute left and essentially closed the door on Boston’s comeback bid. His trey accounted for the final points of the game, as Boston fired up and missed on all three of its attempts during the final minute to allow Portland to close out a 100-94 win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum may not have led the Celtics to a win Sunday night in Portland, but he tried his best.
Tatum notched his second consecutive game of 21 or more points by dropping a game-high and a season-high 27 points on the Trail Blazers. He scored the ball in an efficient manner, nailing half of his 18 shots and five of his nine 3-point attempts.
Tatum, rarely known as a shot-blocking force, also tied Al Horford for the game-high total in blocks with two. That number matched the output from Portland’s entire team.
Additionally, Tatum also contributed eight rebounds, which trailed only Gordon Hayward’s nine on the team. He did all of this in nearly 35 minutes of action, which led the team.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum led the game in scoring with 27 points on 9-for-18 shooting.
- Damian Lillard led the game in assists with 12, to go along with 19 points.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, eight more than any other player.
- Tatum and Al Horford each blocked two shots, with each individually tying Portland's team total.
- Boston scored only 26 points in the paint.
- The Trail Blazers led from start to finish.
- Gordon Hayward played a season-high 31:04, and grabbed a team-best nine rebounds.
- Kyrie Irving totaled 21 points and dished out a team-best six assists.
- Both teams shot 8-for-10 from the free-throw line.
- Irving grabbed a game-high five steals, which was one more than Portland's entire team grabbed.
- Both teams made 14 3-pointers.
- Daniel Theis, in his return from injury, led Boston in plus/minus rating with a mark of plus-eight in 4:44 of playing time.
- Marcus Morris, who scored 13 points, was the only reserve who reached double-figures in scoring.
Quote of the Night
I said in the beginning of the season, the excitement is done. It’s real basketball now, so it’s not just about the potential of the team or where we’ll be at the end of the season. It’s about right now and taking care of what’s in front of us.
Kyrie Irving on the Celtics.