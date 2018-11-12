Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Trail Blazers 100, Celtics 94

Key Moment

Al-Farouq Aminu said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t know where he was standing when he caught a pass from Damian Lillard with a minute left in a matchup with Boston. But he did know one thing: “I knew I needed to shoot,” he said.

Aminu caught the pass from Lillard and immediately let it fly from nearly 30 feet out on the right wing. The shot found nothing but the bottom of the net.

“To Aminu’s credit, he was 1-5 going into those last two threes,” said Brad Stevens, referencing another trey Aminu hit with 2:34 left, “and that one was from about 28 feet, and so you have to tip your cap off to him.”

Aminu’s deep 3-pointer, which was taken from just outside the “M” in the Moda Center logo on Portland’s court, doubled his team’s lead from three to six with a minute left and essentially closed the door on Boston’s comeback bid. His trey accounted for the final points of the game, as Boston fired up and missed on all three of its attempts during the final minute to allow Portland to close out a 100-94 win.