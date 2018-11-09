Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Suns 109 (OT)

Key Moment

No epic Celtics comeback is complete without a clutch shot from Marcus Morris.

Two weeks ago, Boston's fearless forward knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer to complete a 16-point comeback in Oklahoma City. Thursday night, he rang the buzzer again, this time swishing an overtime-forcing dagger in Phoenix to help set up a 22-point, come-from-behind win over the Suns.

The Celtics trailed big throughout Thursday night's battle at Talking Stick Resort Arena, and found themselves facing a 14-point deficit with 3:30 left to play in the fourth quarter. However, their comeback gene kicked in late, as they went on a miraculous run, pulling within one point of the Suns on a Jaylen Brown put-back lay-up with just seven seconds remaining.

Boston was forced to foul on Phoenix's ensuing possession, and T.J. Warren did his job by knocking down both free throws to put the Suns back up, 100-97.

Then it was time for Morris to his job.

The Celtics took a timeout to advance the ball to mid-court, where Jayson Tatum took on inbounding duties. He fed Morris at the top of the 3-point arc, who then handed off to Kyrie Irving who had just streaked in from the backcourt.

Morris' man followed the ball to help double-team Irving, leaving Boston's clutch forward wide open in 3-point land for an opportunity to tie things up. Irving did the right thing by passing back to Morris, who rose up and nailed the game-tying triple with 0.3 left on the clock.

Boston would carry its momentum into overtime, escaping with a miraculous, 116-109 win, that wouldn't have been possible without Morris' cold-blooded dagger.