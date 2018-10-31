Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Pistons 105

Key Moment

Make your free throws, kids.

The Celtics did Tuesday night, and that won them the game.

Boston, seeking its second win in four days over Detroit, made seven of eight free throws during the final 15.1 seconds of the game to seal a 108-105 win over the Pistons. And they need all of them.

Leading by two with 15.1 seconds left in the game, Marcus Morris was sent to the line following a foul by Andre Drummond. Morris sank them both to make it a four-point game, at 103-99.

But Detroit immediately answered with a 3-pointer from Ish Smith to make it a one-point game and put the pressure back on Boston. Jayson Tatum was unfazed by said pressure, as he toed the line with 10.5 seconds left and drained both of his attempts.

Blake Griffin tossed the ensuing inbound pass, but Marcus Smart broke it up and Kyrie Irving dove in to recover it near midcourt. He was fouled during the process and he, too, went on to can both of his free throws.

One would have thought that a five-point lead with 7.3 seconds left in the game was safe, but the Pistons kept on coming. Reggie Bullock canned yet another 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to make it a two-point game and give Detroit one last shot.

However, the Pistons were unable to force a turnover, and Tatum was sent to the line with 0.4 seconds left. He made the first of his two freebies, and after missing the second, the clock ran out on Detroit’s comeback attempt.

Take note of those final 15 seconds, kids. Had Boston not canned seven of those eight freebies, the Pistons, not the C’s, might be exiting the Garden with a victory.