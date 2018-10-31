Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Pistons 105
Key Moment
Make your free throws, kids.
The Celtics did Tuesday night, and that won them the game.
Boston, seeking its second win in four days over Detroit, made seven of eight free throws during the final 15.1 seconds of the game to seal a 108-105 win over the Pistons. And they need all of them.
Leading by two with 15.1 seconds left in the game, Marcus Morris was sent to the line following a foul by Andre Drummond. Morris sank them both to make it a four-point game, at 103-99.
But Detroit immediately answered with a 3-pointer from Ish Smith to make it a one-point game and put the pressure back on Boston. Jayson Tatum was unfazed by said pressure, as he toed the line with 10.5 seconds left and drained both of his attempts.
Blake Griffin tossed the ensuing inbound pass, but Marcus Smart broke it up and Kyrie Irving dove in to recover it near midcourt. He was fouled during the process and he, too, went on to can both of his free throws.
One would have thought that a five-point lead with 7.3 seconds left in the game was safe, but the Pistons kept on coming. Reggie Bullock canned yet another 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left to make it a two-point game and give Detroit one last shot.
However, the Pistons were unable to force a turnover, and Tatum was sent to the line with 0.4 seconds left. He made the first of his two freebies, and after missing the second, the clock ran out on Detroit’s comeback attempt.
Take note of those final 15 seconds, kids. Had Boston not canned seven of those eight freebies, the Pistons, not the C’s, might be exiting the Garden with a victory.
Key Player
Kyrie Irving finally looked like himself again Tuesday night.
Irving led the Celtics to another win over the Detroit Pistons when the teams met for the second time in four days Tuesday night at TD Garden. The point guard broke out of an uncharacteristic shooting slump by scoring a season-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33-plus minutes of action.
Irving has now recorded five or more assists in seven straight games to begin the season.
The All-Star point guard was a marksman from everywhere on the court Tuesday night. He shot 10-for-16 from the field, 4-for-7 from long distance and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. One of his 3s was dropped in from 30 feet on a pull-up in transition.
The rest of the NBA should be put on notice: the Celtics have been playing great basketball for three straight games, and now, their most electric scorer seems to be back on track.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston scored at least 25 points during each of the four quarters.
- Blake Griffin (15) and Andre Drummond (12) each grabbed at least 12 boards, while none of Boston's players grabbed more than nine.
- Marcus Morris led the C's with nine boards while also scoring 15 points.
- Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 31 points. The game's next-highest mark was 24 from Griffin.
- No player in the game recorded more than five assists.
- Boston's largest lead was 14 points, while Detroit's was just two.
- Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier each recorded two steals.
- All five of Boston's starters dished out three or more assists.
- Ish Smith led Detroit's reserves with 13 points.
- Boston limited Detroit to just 13 points during the third quarter.
- Stanley Johnson (six) and Griffin (five) combined to commit 11 turnovers.
- Aron Baynes set a new single-season career high by making his fourth 3-pointer of the season.
Quote of the Night
The best part about it is when he played 23 minutes the other night and scored three points, it was all about team, and that wasn't just in the media. It was in the locker room. It was on the bench. It was during the game.
Brad Stevens on Kyrie Irving.