Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Pistons 89
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm during the first five games of the season, but that all changed during Game 6 Saturday night in Detroit.
Boston came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against the previously undefeated Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, putting up 63 points during the first half on 50 percent shooting, including a 56.3 percent clip from 3-point range.
It was during that opening half –specifically the first eight minutes of the second quarter – that the C’s were able put Detroit out of reach, going on a 25-8 run that would help them ultimately put an end to Detroit’s unbeaten streak.
Boston entered the second frame with a nine-point lead, which was permanently extend to double-digits 59 seconds into the quarter on a free-throw make by Daniel Theis.
That free throw, which put the C’s ahead 33-23, marked the beginning of their 25-8 run – a stretch that featured scoring from five different Celtics players. Theis and Terry Rozier were the main offensive weapons of the run, combining for 15 points during a seven-minute span.
Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Morris were the others who chipped into the scoring effort, helping the C’s to shoot 8-of-11, including 3-of-4 from downtown, from 11:01 mark to 4:03 mark of the second frame.
The Pistons, meanwhile, could not keep up. They shot just 3-of-13 during the stretch, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, as they watched their nine-point deficit turn into a 57-31 disadvantage.
Boston ran with that lead all the way to the finish, downing the Pistons 109-89, while handing Detroit its first loss of the season.
Key Player
Daniel Theis was initially listed as "questionable" for Saturday night's game in Detroit due to a foot sprain, but he powered through the injury, and it's a good thing that he did.
The second-year Celtics big man used the most of his 19 minutes off the bench, producing season highs of 17 points and eight rebounds to help Boston ward off the Pistons.
Fourteen of his points and seven of his rebounds came during the first half alone, during which Theis helped Boston establish a dominant, 26-point lead. He finished the game with a 7-of-9 shooting clip from the field, including a 2-of-3 mark from long range.
Moreover, Theis was just one point shy of matching the 18-point, eight-rebound effort put forth by All-Star center Andre Drummond, and Theis did it while playing nearly 11 fewer minutes.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 19 points to lead all scorers.
- The C's outscored Detroit by nearly one point per minute while Brown was on the floor (plus-24 in 25 minutes).
- Blake Griffin was held to seven points. He was previously averaging a league-leading 33.8 PPG.
- During the first half, the C's shot 50 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three.
- The game featured 101 total rebounds, yet no player corralled more than eight.
- Four players, however, reached the eight-rebound mark – Drummond, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis.
- Marcus Smart dished out a game-high nine assists, more than double that of any Piston.
- Boston's bench held a 62-34 scoring advantage.
- Morris and Theis alone (35 points) outscored Detroits reserves.
- C's rookie Robert Williams logged a game-high three blocks during fewer than eight minutes of play.
- Williams scored his first NBA points on an emphatic alley-oop jam during the fourth quarter.
Quote of the Night
If you're not matching their intensity, you have no shot against a team like that.
Blake Griffin on facing the Celtics.