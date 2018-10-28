Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Pistons 89

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm during the first five games of the season, but that all changed during Game 6 Saturday night in Detroit.

Boston came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against the previously undefeated Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, putting up 63 points during the first half on 50 percent shooting, including a 56.3 percent clip from 3-point range.

It was during that opening half –specifically the first eight minutes of the second quarter – that the C’s were able put Detroit out of reach, going on a 25-8 run that would help them ultimately put an end to Detroit’s unbeaten streak.

Boston entered the second frame with a nine-point lead, which was permanently extend to double-digits 59 seconds into the quarter on a free-throw make by Daniel Theis.

That free throw, which put the C’s ahead 33-23, marked the beginning of their 25-8 run – a stretch that featured scoring from five different Celtics players. Theis and Terry Rozier were the main offensive weapons of the run, combining for 15 points during a seven-minute span.

Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Morris were the others who chipped into the scoring effort, helping the C’s to shoot 8-of-11, including 3-of-4 from downtown, from 11:01 mark to 4:03 mark of the second frame.

The Pistons, meanwhile, could not keep up. They shot just 3-of-13 during the stretch, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, as they watched their nine-point deficit turn into a 57-31 disadvantage.

Boston ran with that lead all the way to the finish, downing the Pistons 109-89, while handing Detroit its first loss of the season.