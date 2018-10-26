Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 101, Thunder 95
Key Moment
Celtics forward Marcus Morris struck Thunder again Thursday night, hitting his second consecutive game-winning 3-pointer over Oklahoma City.
After canning the game-winner during Boston’s last matchup against the Thunder on March 20 at TD Garden, Morris set himself up for a repeat finish, this time at Chesapeake Energy Arena. An once again, he delivered the knockout blow.
With the game tied 95-95 and less then 35 seconds to play, the Celtics emerged from a timeout looking to take their first lead since the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Marcus Smart received the inbounds pass, drove to the hoop and kicked the ball out beyond the arc to Al Horford, who then swung it to the left wing to a wide-open Morris.
Mook rose up over Steven Adams’ close-out attempt and sent a lightning-bolt dagger straight through the bottom of the net to give Boston a 98-95 lead with 27.9 seconds to go.
OKC would go on to miss its final three shot attempts, allowing Morris and the Celtics to complete a 16-point, second-half comeback with a 101-95 win.
Key Player
Marcus Morris didn't just hit the game-winner over OKC Thursday night; he also had the most impactful all-around performance of the game.
The veteran swingman came off the bench and tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds over 30 minutes of play. He was extremely efficient in his shot-making, sinking 5-of-10 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Morris also logged a game-best plus-16 rating, meaning the Celtics were playing at their best when he was on the floor.
Having had such a strong overall impact, it was only meant to be for Morris to play the hero in the end.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 24 points.
- Paul George paced the Thunder in scoring with 22 points.
- George also finished with a game-low rating of minus-16.
- Boston shot 9-of-15 from deep during the third quarter, but were 0-for-17 during the other three frames.
- OKC struggled from beyond the arc throughout the game, finishing 7-for-28.
- Russell Westbrook tallied 13 points and 15 rebounds, but finished two assists shy of a triple-double.
- Both teams dished out 19 assists.
- Steven Adams, who was averaging 14.3 rebounds per game, was held to six boards.
- The Celtics trailed by as many as 16 points during the second half.
- OKC held a 57-45 rebounding edge.
- Hamidou Diallo blocked three shots for the Thunder, while Boston only swatted one as an entire team.
- The C's scored more points during the third quarter (40) than they did during the first two quarters combined (34).
Quote of the Night
We finally looked like ourselves again.
Brad Stevens on Boston's effort.