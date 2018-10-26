Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 101, Thunder 95

Key Moment

Celtics forward Marcus Morris struck Thunder again Thursday night, hitting his second consecutive game-winning 3-pointer over Oklahoma City.

After canning the game-winner during Boston’s last matchup against the Thunder on March 20 at TD Garden, Morris set himself up for a repeat finish, this time at Chesapeake Energy Arena. An once again, he delivered the knockout blow.

With the game tied 95-95 and less then 35 seconds to play, the Celtics emerged from a timeout looking to take their first lead since the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Marcus Smart received the inbounds pass, drove to the hoop and kicked the ball out beyond the arc to Al Horford, who then swung it to the left wing to a wide-open Morris.

Mook rose up over Steven Adams’ close-out attempt and sent a lightning-bolt dagger straight through the bottom of the net to give Boston a 98-95 lead with 27.9 seconds to go.

OKC would go on to miss its final three shot attempts, allowing Morris and the Celtics to complete a 16-point, second-half comeback with a 101-95 win.