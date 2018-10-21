Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 103, Knicks 101
Key Moment
Kyrie Irving didn’t log his best performance Saturday night in New York. Still, he managed to come through to when his team needed him to provide some breathing room..
As the contest approached the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 89-89, Irving had logged only 11 points on the night. He had shot only 4-of-14 from the field.
But this guy doesn’t shy away from the moment. He wants the moment, and he owned it Saturday night.
As the contest entered the final four minutes, Irving put the Celtics on his back and fueled the most critical run of the game. He scored or assisted on seven straight points that provided the Celtics with a lead they never relinquished.
First, he went straight at 6-foot-11 center Enes Kanter and drew a foul in the lane. He converted on both freebies.
On Boston’s next possession, Irving caught a pass in the post and dropped a tight spin move on his defender. He was unable to earn a pass along the baseline, so he stopped and threw a wrap-around pass to Al Horford in the paint for an easy layup.
Next, Irving used a deadly hesitation move in transition to drive to the rack for an and-one on Noah Vonleh. He drained the free throw with 2:51 left in the contest to cap the 7-0 run and to push Boston ahead 96-89.
Now, some will argue – and with great reason – that Jayson Tatum’s final six points during the final minute of the game secured the win for Boston. In reality, they probably did. But without Irving’s spurt moments before, Tatum and the C’s may not have even been in position to grab the win.
Boston needed that burst from Irving, and per usual, he was there to provide it.
Key Player
There’s no arguing this category. Jayson Tatum was unquestionably the Key Player of the night.
Tatum logged his first double-double of the season with team highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 boards account for a new career high; his previous high was 11, logged twice last season.
You may or may not be able to guess that the Celtics were pretty good while Tatum was on the floor for his 35-plus minutes of action. They were, in fact, at their best with him on the floor: they outscored New York by 19 points during Tatum’s action. No other player in the game finished with a plus/minus better than plus-15.
Tatum finished the game having made eight of his 15 shot attempts, two of his three 3-pointers and all six of his free throws.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum led Boston in both scoring (24 points) and rebounding (14 rebounds).
- Tatum's 14 rebounds were a new career high.
- The Celtics won despite shooting just 40.2 percent from the field.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. tied Tatum for the game high in scoring with 24 points of his own.
- Boston made 28 free throws, 11 more than New York.
- Enes Kanter grabbed a game-high 15 boards.
- Marcus Morris led all reserves in scoring with 16 points.
- Trey Burke tallied a game-high nine assists.
- Tatum, Morris, Al Horford and Terry Rozier each made two 3-pointers.
- Both teams grabbed eight steals.
- There were only three total blocked shots in the game.
Quote of the Night
It's a secret.
Jayson Tatum on what he and Kobe want him to improve upon this season.