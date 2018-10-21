Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 103, Knicks 101

Key Moment

Kyrie Irving didn’t log his best performance Saturday night in New York. Still, he managed to come through to when his team needed him to provide some breathing room..

As the contest approached the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 89-89, Irving had logged only 11 points on the night. He had shot only 4-of-14 from the field.

But this guy doesn’t shy away from the moment. He wants the moment, and he owned it Saturday night.

As the contest entered the final four minutes, Irving put the Celtics on his back and fueled the most critical run of the game. He scored or assisted on seven straight points that provided the Celtics with a lead they never relinquished.

First, he went straight at 6-foot-11 center Enes Kanter and drew a foul in the lane. He converted on both freebies.

On Boston’s next possession, Irving caught a pass in the post and dropped a tight spin move on his defender. He was unable to earn a pass along the baseline, so he stopped and threw a wrap-around pass to Al Horford in the paint for an easy layup.

Next, Irving used a deadly hesitation move in transition to drive to the rack for an and-one on Noah Vonleh. He drained the free throw with 2:51 left in the contest to cap the 7-0 run and to push Boston ahead 96-89.

Now, some will argue – and with great reason – that Jayson Tatum’s final six points during the final minute of the game secured the win for Boston. In reality, they probably did. But without Irving’s spurt moments before, Tatum and the C’s may not have even been in position to grab the win.

Boston needed that burst from Irving, and per usual, he was there to provide it.