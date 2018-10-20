Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Raptors, 113, Celtics 101

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have been widely projected to be the top two teams in the East this season, and their first matchup of the campaign Friday night at Scotiabank Arena more than lived up to its billing.

Through the first 47 minutes of action, neither team led by more than eight points. The contest went back and forth all the way until the final few minutes of regulation, as Toronto went on a 12-2 run and escaped with a 113-101 win.

Boston led for the majority of the first three quarters, but found itself trailing by three points entering the fourth. It stuck right on Toronto's heal throughout nearly the entire final frame, until Toronto found a rhythm at just the right time as the game neared its end.

The Raptors led 101-99 with 2:29 left to play, but quickly broke open that lead with a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Danny Green and Kyle Lowry.

Boston had a couple of opportunities to regain momentum over the next minute of play, but Toronto's defense remained stedfast. With 1:19 remaning, Jayson Tatum went coast-to-coast for a potentially momentous layup, only to have Green chase him down and swat the rock off the glass.

Toronto maintained its momentum, and with 52.4 seconds left, Lowry canned a 16-foot jumper to give Toronto a 109-99 lead – the first double-digit advantage for either team all night long.

From there, the Raptors coasted to victory, while handing the C's their first loss of the season.