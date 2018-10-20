Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Raptors, 113, Celtics 101
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors have been widely projected to be the top two teams in the East this season, and their first matchup of the campaign Friday night at Scotiabank Arena more than lived up to its billing.
Through the first 47 minutes of action, neither team led by more than eight points. The contest went back and forth all the way until the final few minutes of regulation, as Toronto went on a 12-2 run and escaped with a 113-101 win.
Boston led for the majority of the first three quarters, but found itself trailing by three points entering the fourth. It stuck right on Toronto's heal throughout nearly the entire final frame, until Toronto found a rhythm at just the right time as the game neared its end.
The Raptors led 101-99 with 2:29 left to play, but quickly broke open that lead with a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Danny Green and Kyle Lowry.
Boston had a couple of opportunities to regain momentum over the next minute of play, but Toronto's defense remained stedfast. With 1:19 remaning, Jayson Tatum went coast-to-coast for a potentially momentous layup, only to have Green chase him down and swat the rock off the glass.
Toronto maintained its momentum, and with 52.4 seconds left, Lowry canned a 16-foot jumper to give Toronto a 109-99 lead – the first double-digit advantage for either team all night long.
From there, the Raptors coasted to victory, while handing the C's their first loss of the season.
Key Player
Kawhi Leonard missed all but nine games last season, yet there have been no signs of rust during his first two games back with his new team. Not only that, but he's already back to playing like the MVP-caliber player he was before the quadriceps injury that derailed his 2017-18 campaign.
After tallying 24 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday night during his Raptors debut, Leonard kicked into an even higher gear Friday night for Game 2. He erupted for 31 points and 10 boards against the Celtics, while also dishing out three assists and snagging one steal.
Leonard took a game-high 25 shot attempts, making 10 of them including a pair from downtown. He also got to the free-throw line nine times and knocked down every single attempt.
Leonard is already looking like his old self again on both ends of the court, and the Celtics learned that the hard way during their first matchup of the season against the revamped Raptors.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kawhi Leonard finished with a game-high 31 points during 36 minutes of play.
- Leonard and Al Horford were the game's only double-figure rebounders, finishing with 10 apiece.
- Horford flirted with a triple-double, tallying 14 points and nine assists to go along with his 10 boards.
- The C's (14-for-26) and Raps (13-for-35) posted nearly identical 3-point shooting numbers.
- Boston only attempted 10 free throws, while Toronto got to the line 19 times.
- Both teams corralled 49 rebounds.
- The Celtics pulled down 16 offensive boards, led by Horford (five) and Aron Baynes (4).
- The Celtics blocked six shots as a team, which was twice as many as the Raptors swatted.
- Danny Green finished with a game-high plus-25 rating.
- Toronto tallied 46 points in the paint to Boston's 34.
Quote of the Night
This type of game was a little more intense than you (typically) get in October.
Al Horford on Boston's battle against Toronto.