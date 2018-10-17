Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 105, 76ers 87

Key Moment

Boston outplayed Philadelphia throughout the opening game of the NBA’s season Tuesday night. It took until late in the third quarter, however, for the Celtics to throw their knockout punch.

The Celtics closed out the third period on a run that continued into the fourth quarter and built a lead that they would never surrender. They outscored Philly 9-3 over the final two minutes of the third quarter, and Marcus Morris was almost entirely responsible for that run. He got it all started with a putback layup and closed it out with a smooth jumper with 27.5 seconds left in the frame. Morris accounted for eight of the nine points during the spurt, with Gordon Hayward scoring the ninth.

The momentum that Morris built stayed right in Boston’s pocket as it entered the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored five points in 28 seconds, and Boston outscored Philly 5-1 during the first minute of the fourth. Brown’s buckets pushed the C’s ahead 82-67 with 10:59 remaining in the game, and that lead eventually grew to as many as 18 points.

Philadelphia never sliced Boston’s lead to fewer than nine points the rest of the night.

Morris and Brown were the stars of Boston’s game-changing run, but don’t overlook the Celtics’ defense. From Morris’ opening bucket to Brown’s closing score, a span of more than three minutes, Boston held Philly to only three field goal attempts, of which the Sixers made only one. Philly also committed one turnover during that stretch.

What a team effort from Boston on Opening Night. Kyrie Irving shot 2-for-14 from the field, and Al Horford scored only nine points, yet the Celtics controlled Philly from start to finish and put it away during the second half.

That just might be the name of the game for Boston this season: strength in numbers. Anyone can lead the team to a win on any given night. Tuesday night, it was Morris and Brown during the most critical run of the game.