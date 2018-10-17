Biofreeze Keys to the Game: Celtics 105, 76ers 87
Key Moment
Boston outplayed Philadelphia throughout the opening game of the NBA’s season Tuesday night. It took until late in the third quarter, however, for the Celtics to throw their knockout punch.
The Celtics closed out the third period on a run that continued into the fourth quarter and built a lead that they would never surrender. They outscored Philly 9-3 over the final two minutes of the third quarter, and Marcus Morris was almost entirely responsible for that run. He got it all started with a putback layup and closed it out with a smooth jumper with 27.5 seconds left in the frame. Morris accounted for eight of the nine points during the spurt, with Gordon Hayward scoring the ninth.
The momentum that Morris built stayed right in Boston’s pocket as it entered the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored five points in 28 seconds, and Boston outscored Philly 5-1 during the first minute of the fourth. Brown’s buckets pushed the C’s ahead 82-67 with 10:59 remaining in the game, and that lead eventually grew to as many as 18 points.
Philadelphia never sliced Boston’s lead to fewer than nine points the rest of the night.
Morris and Brown were the stars of Boston’s game-changing run, but don’t overlook the Celtics’ defense. From Morris’ opening bucket to Brown’s closing score, a span of more than three minutes, Boston held Philly to only three field goal attempts, of which the Sixers made only one. Philly also committed one turnover during that stretch.
What a team effort from Boston on Opening Night. Kyrie Irving shot 2-for-14 from the field, and Al Horford scored only nine points, yet the Celtics controlled Philly from start to finish and put it away during the second half.
That just might be the name of the game for Boston this season: strength in numbers. Anyone can lead the team to a win on any given night. Tuesday night, it was Morris and Brown during the most critical run of the game.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum will garner the most headlines, but Marcus Morris earned the right to claim the first Key Player of our season.
Morris, while wearing “MORRIS SR.” on the back of his jersey for the very first time, was unbelievable during his 20-plus minutes of action Tuesday night. His constant activity allowed him to notch Boston’s only double-double, as he hauled in a team-best 10 rebounds to go along with his 16 points. Morris shot 7-for-12 from the field, including a 5-for-5 performance from inside the arc, en route to his 16 points.
Brad Stevens certainly took notice of Morris’ performance. As a reporter asked him a question about Morris, Stevens muttered, “He was really good,” before the question was even completed. Stevens went on to praise the forward for his attitude and impact since the opening day of training camp.
“I couldn’t appreciate a guy more than I appreciate him,” the coach said, “because he’s the one that has really – right from the get-go – he’s played like he’s completely unaffected by role.”
After a performance like that, we’re rather confident that Stevens isn’t the only one in New England who appreciates Mook.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid led the game in scoring with 23 points apiece.
- Boston limited Philadelphia to just 39.1 percent shooting from the field.
- The Celtics scored at least 26 points during each of the final three quarters.
- Boston's largest lead was 18 points, while Philly's was just four points.
- Marcus Morris came off the bench to log Boston's only double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
- Five Celtics grabbed at least five rebounds, as the C's outrebounded the Sixers 55-47.
- Kyrie Irving led Boston in assists with seven, while Ben Simmons led the game with eight.
- Simmons also led the game with 15 boards.
- J.J. Redick came off of Philadelphia's bench and scored 16 points.
- Gordon Hayward, during his first game back from injury, grabbed a career-high four steals.
- Hayward also tallied 10 points and five rebounds.
- All of Boston's players finished with positive plus/minus ratings, while all of Philly's players finished with negative plus/minus ratings.
- Al Horford blocked five shots in the game.
Quote of the Night
Our strength has to be in our depth, and when one guy doesn't have it going, the rest of the team has to pick him ups.
Brad Stevens on Boston's deep roster.