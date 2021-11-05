Key Moment

Boston showed some real grit on the road Thursday night in Miami.

On the second night of a back-to-back, and while taking on a team that was tied for the best record in the NBA, the Celtics coasted to a win against the Miami Heat – but it wasn’t without a little bit of adversity.

Boston led by 20 points early in the third quarter, but as always in the league, Miami made a run. It cut Boston’s lead all the way down to eight points with 2:30 remaining in the third period, and all of a sudden, the pressure was on for the C’s.

Remember, this was a Celtics team that had just given away 19-point advantage Monday night to the Chicago Bulls. That’s the thought that crept into every fan’s mind – on both sides of the ball – who was watching this game.

Not this time, folks. No way.

Boston responded with eight consecutive points to double its lead back up to 16, all the while erasing every bit of momentum Miami had tried to muster up. Four Celtics combined to score those eight points, as Dennis Schroder scored on a driving layup, Romeo Langford cashed in on a 3-pointer, Jaylen Brown hit a free throw, and Al Horford stuffed home a monster driving dunk that served as an exclamation point on Boston’s victory.

The C’s went on to blow their lead open all the way up to 26 points during the fourth quarter as they ran away with their second win in as many nights. The final score was 95-78, delivering the Heat their biggest blow of this early NBA season.