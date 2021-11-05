Key Moment
Boston showed some real grit on the road Thursday night in Miami.
On the second night of a back-to-back, and while taking on a team that was tied for the best record in the NBA, the Celtics coasted to a win against the Miami Heat – but it wasn’t without a little bit of adversity.
Boston led by 20 points early in the third quarter, but as always in the league, Miami made a run. It cut Boston’s lead all the way down to eight points with 2:30 remaining in the third period, and all of a sudden, the pressure was on for the C’s.
Remember, this was a Celtics team that had just given away 19-point advantage Monday night to the Chicago Bulls. That’s the thought that crept into every fan’s mind – on both sides of the ball – who was watching this game.
Not this time, folks. No way.
Boston responded with eight consecutive points to double its lead back up to 16, all the while erasing every bit of momentum Miami had tried to muster up. Four Celtics combined to score those eight points, as Dennis Schroder scored on a driving layup, Romeo Langford cashed in on a 3-pointer, Jaylen Brown hit a free throw, and Al Horford stuffed home a monster driving dunk that served as an exclamation point on Boston’s victory.
The C’s went on to blow their lead open all the way up to 26 points during the fourth quarter as they ran away with their second win in as many nights. The final score was 95-78, delivering the Heat their biggest blow of this early NBA season.
Dennis Schroder continues to excel within the role Boston dreamed of him playing when it signed him: To be a high-impact player off the bench who provides a much-needed offensive boost.
Schroder has been doing it all season long, and he did it again Thursday night. He poured in 14 points off the bench to lead all reserves, and he also led the game in assists with six. Those 14 points were just six fewer than Miami’s entire bench unit scored, and those six assists were equal to one-third of Miami’s team total.
Boston sizzled while Schroder was on the floor, unsurprisingly. The C’s outscored Miami by 26 points during his nearly 30 minutes of action, giving him the top plus/minus rating of the night. Schroder also contributed five rebounds and two steals during the contest.
- Six Celtics scored between 10 and 17 points, led by Jaylen Brown's 17.
- The two teams combined to score only seven fast break points.
- Miami entered the game as the league's No. 2 offense, but Boston held the Heat to just 78 points on 34.6 percent shooting.
- Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 20 points.
- Romeo Langford (12 points), Aaron Nesmith (13 points) and Dennis Schroder (14 points) all served as offensive weapons off the bench.
- Schroder also led the game in assists with six.
- Boston made 16 triples, compared to Miami's nine.
- Robert Williams grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
- Al Horford led the game with two blocks - two more than Miami's team total of zero.
- Boston's bench outscored Miami's 45-20.
- Marcus Smart was the only Celtics player who logged more than 30 minutes of action. He finished at 30:02 of playing time.
"The bench scoring is what brought it home for us.'"
Ime Udoka on the play of Boston's reserves
