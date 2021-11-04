Key Moment

One surefire way to win a basketball game is by not allowing the other team to score points. That’s exactly what the Celtics did for nearly 10 minutes of game time Wednesday night in Orlando.

That’s right, Boston held the Magic without a point for nearly an entire quarter’s worth of action as it pulled ahead for a commanding lead that it would never relinquish. The Celtics’ swarming defense prevented Orlando from scoring a point from the 3:42 mark of the second quarter until the 5:59 mark of the third quarter, accounting for 9:43 of live game action. The C’s also held the Magic without a field goal over 10:08 of action, and to four total points over a span of 12:04 of playing time.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, Boston’s offense was cooking. The Celtics closed out the second quarter on a 5-0 run and then opened up the third period on a 16-0 run, all of which turned a seven-point deficit into a 14-point advantage midway through the third quarter.

The ball was whipping around for Boston during that offensive outburst. The team assisted on six of its eight baskets, and five different Celtics scored during the 21-0 run.

Boston carried a 19-point advantage into the fourth quarter and, unlike Monday night against Chicago, it wasn’t going to allow this game to be stolen away. The Celtics pulled ahead by as many as 23 points before closing out a 92-79 victory.