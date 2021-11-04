Key Moment
One surefire way to win a basketball game is by not allowing the other team to score points. That’s exactly what the Celtics did for nearly 10 minutes of game time Wednesday night in Orlando.
That’s right, Boston held the Magic without a point for nearly an entire quarter’s worth of action as it pulled ahead for a commanding lead that it would never relinquish. The Celtics’ swarming defense prevented Orlando from scoring a point from the 3:42 mark of the second quarter until the 5:59 mark of the third quarter, accounting for 9:43 of live game action. The C’s also held the Magic without a field goal over 10:08 of action, and to four total points over a span of 12:04 of playing time.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, Boston’s offense was cooking. The Celtics closed out the second quarter on a 5-0 run and then opened up the third period on a 16-0 run, all of which turned a seven-point deficit into a 14-point advantage midway through the third quarter.
The ball was whipping around for Boston during that offensive outburst. The team assisted on six of its eight baskets, and five different Celtics scored during the 21-0 run.
Boston carried a 19-point advantage into the fourth quarter and, unlike Monday night against Chicago, it wasn’t going to allow this game to be stolen away. The Celtics pulled ahead by as many as 23 points before closing out a 92-79 victory.
Al Horford threatened to land in this spot yet again, but Jaylen Brown stole his teammate’s thunder with an electric offensive performance.
Brown continued to sizzle at the offensive end with a game-high, 28-point performance Wednesday night in Orlando. Those 28 points were double the amount of the game’s next-best scoring effort, which was 14 from Jayson Tatum. Brown shot 10-for-17 from the field on the night, which took his season-long shooting percentage up to an impressive 50.7 percent.
Brown, who is well on his way to his second straight All-Star appearance, also contributed five rebounds, three assists and a steal on the night. Boston outscored Orlando by 16 points during his nearly 32 minutes of action.
- Jaylen Brown led the game with 28 points - double the amount of the game's next-highest scoring output (14 points by Jayson Tatum).
- All five of Boston's starters finished with a plus/minus rating of at least plus-12.
- Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony tied as Orlando's lead in scoring with 13 points apiece.
- The Celtics assisted on 24 of their 33 made baskets.
- Al Horford tallied yet another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
- Horford also led the game with seven assists.
- Five Celtics dished out at least three assists.
- Seven Celtics combined to block nine Orlando shots, and seven Celtics combined to steal seven shots.
- Boston held Orlando to just 32.1 percent from the field and 20.9 percent from beyond the arc.
- Carter Jr. logged Orlando's lone double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"I just think it was kind of a gathering. All good. We're gonna be fine. It's a long season.'"
Al Horford on the reported players-only meeting held by the Celtics
