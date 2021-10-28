Key Moment
The Celtics made it interesting down the stretch Wednesday night against Washington. They just couldn’t get the stop they needed to grab another come-from-behind win.
Dennis Schroder’s 3-pointer pulled Boston to within three points with two minutes remaining in the game. However, they couldn’t string together a stop and a bucket the rest of the way, which prevented them from having an opportunity to tie or win the game.
Following Schroder’s bucket, the C’s got an initial stop on a missed jumper from Montrezl Harrell, but they couldn’t gather the rebound. Kyle Kuzma, instead, hauled it in, and 10 seconds later Bradley Beal drained a floater to push the Wizards ahead 110-105.
Boston answered with a basket from Jaylen Brown, but again, it couldn’t get a stop at the other end. Spencer Dinwiddie scored on a driving layup with 48.8 seconds left to bump Washington’s lead back up to five.
The Celtics did not score the rest of the way, while Dinwiddie tacked on four free throws to close out the night’s scoring and give the Wizards a 116-107 win.
The Boston Celtics brought Dennis Schroder in to be an electric offensive threat off the bench. He owned that role Wednesday night.
The ninth-year guard, who is in his first season with the Celtics, was Boston’s top offensive player against the Wizards. His 22 points fell one shy of Jayson Tatum’s team-leading 23, but Schroder’s scoring was more efficient, as he scored his points on only 15 shots compared to Tatum’s 22. Schroder shot 6-of-15 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and connected on all six of his free throws.
Schroder also managed to lead the game in assists with six – two more than Al Horford’s four, which ranked second in the game – to go along with two steals. And, reminder: this was all done in a reserve role, just as the Celtics envisioned from the start.
- Four players scored at least 22 points, led by Montrezl Harrell's 25 off the bench for Washington.
- Dennis Schroder also scored 22 points off the bench for the Celtics.
- Both teams dished out only 18 assists.
- Robert Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high four blocked shots.
- Each team had two players log double-doubles - Williams and Al Horford for the Celtics, and Harrell and Bradley Beal for the Wizards.
- Washington outscored Boston 51-35 from the bench.
- Boston shot just 43.5 percent from the field.
- Horford totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
- Boston's bench totaled just two rebounds.
- Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one steal.
"We should never have to question effort.'"
Al Horford on the Celtics' early-season tendencies
NEXT UP: