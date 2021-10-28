Key Moment

The Celtics made it interesting down the stretch Wednesday night against Washington. They just couldn’t get the stop they needed to grab another come-from-behind win.

Dennis Schroder’s 3-pointer pulled Boston to within three points with two minutes remaining in the game. However, they couldn’t string together a stop and a bucket the rest of the way, which prevented them from having an opportunity to tie or win the game.

Following Schroder’s bucket, the C’s got an initial stop on a missed jumper from Montrezl Harrell, but they couldn’t gather the rebound. Kyle Kuzma, instead, hauled it in, and 10 seconds later Bradley Beal drained a floater to push the Wizards ahead 110-105.

Boston answered with a basket from Jaylen Brown, but again, it couldn’t get a stop at the other end. Spencer Dinwiddie scored on a driving layup with 48.8 seconds left to bump Washington’s lead back up to five.

The Celtics did not score the rest of the way, while Dinwiddie tacked on four free throws to close out the night’s scoring and give the Wizards a 116-107 win.