Key Moment

What a game. What a win. What a road trip.

The Celtics are flying back to Boston with a sweep of their two-game road trip thanks to an overtime thriller Monday night in Charlotte. Every player who was on the court made critical plays for Boston down the stretch to help the C’s come out on top. One of those plays stood out above the rest.

This game might not have even gone to overtime without the insanely impactful defense of Marcus Smart. He forced multiple turnovers on the night, the most important of which arrived with 11.3 seconds left in regulation to ensure the C’s would at least advance to overtime.

The Hornets called for a timeout with the game tied at 122-122 with 14.7 seconds remaining in the final quarter. Their clear intention was to take the final shot of regulation and either grab the win at the buzzer, or head to overtime. They got the latter due to Smart.

Former Celtic Gordon Hayward was Charlotte’s inbounder, and he should have known better than to force a pass anywhere near Smart with the game hanging in the balance. For some reason, however, Hayward bypassed his knowledge of Smart’s defensive abilities and tried to force a pass in to LaMelo Ball at midcourt.

Smart, like the All-Defensive player that he is, reached in with his right hand and broke the pass up. The ball trickled away from Smart and Ball and into the hands of Jayson Tatum before the Celtics called for their own timeout to set up a final play.

Boston wasn’t able to score on the final possession, but it was able to control the final 2:54 of the ensuing overtime period to grab the win. The C’s held Charlotte scoreless for that entire stretch, all while Smart, Dennis Schroder, Jaylen Brown, Tatum and Rob Williams made clutch play after clutch play to seal the 140-129 victory.