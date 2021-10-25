Key Moment

Boston’s first win of the season is in the books after it pulled away from the Rockets during the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup in Houston. The Celtics needed only 80 seconds to string together a 10-0 run that gave them all the momentum they needed to enter the winner’s circle.

The majority of the run was logged via three-point plays, both from beyond the arc and via the conventional route. Al Horford ignited the spurt with a made free throw, and 36 seconds later he connected on his first 3-pointer of the season to make it a 4-0 run.

Marcus Smart then got in the act with a conventional and-one off of an assist from backcourt mate Dennis Schroder. Schroder found Smart for the layup after Smart made a beautiful off-ball cut as Schroder drove to the basket and drew multiple defenders. Smart dropped in an up-and-under layup off the glass and through contact, then drilled the free throw to complete the three-point play and make it a 62-55 game.

Jayson Tatum, who was cooking offensively from the opening tip and all night long, completed the run with one of his patented side-step 3s. This one was extra sweet, because he drained it from the left wing in the face of his former teammate and new Rockets center Daniel Theis.

Tatum’s triple gave Boston a 65-55 lead with 8:21 left in the third quarter and forced Houston to call what it hoped was a run-stopping timeout. However, the C’s continued to sizzle the rest of the night and pulled ahead by as many as 20 points before polishing off a 107-97victory for their first win of the season.