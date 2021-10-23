Key Moment

Friday night wasn’t Boston’s night, and the third quarter, in particular, wasn’t Boston’s quarter.

Toronto used a 20-3 run during the latter half of the quarter to pull away from the Celtics for an 80-61 lead. The run took place from the 6:23 mark of the quarter to the 51-second mark of the period, and the Raptors never looked back from there.

As the run would indicate, Toronto found a rhythm offensively, while the C’s struggled to muster up any points. The Raptors scored their 20 points on an efficient 8-for-12 shooting effort from the field. Boston, meanwhile, shot 1-for-8 from the field while committing four turnovers.

Toronto eventually pulled ahead by as many as 36 points before the final buzzer sounded on a 115-83 defeat for Boston.