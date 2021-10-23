Key Moment
Key Moment
Friday night wasn’t Boston’s night, and the third quarter, in particular, wasn’t Boston’s quarter.
Toronto used a 20-3 run during the latter half of the quarter to pull away from the Celtics for an 80-61 lead. The run took place from the 6:23 mark of the quarter to the 51-second mark of the period, and the Raptors never looked back from there.
As the run would indicate, Toronto found a rhythm offensively, while the C’s struggled to muster up any points. The Raptors scored their 20 points on an efficient 8-for-12 shooting effort from the field. Boston, meanwhile, shot 1-for-8 from the field while committing four turnovers.
Toronto eventually pulled ahead by as many as 36 points before the final buzzer sounded on a 115-83 defeat for Boston.
Key Player
Al Horford did his best to try to get the Celtics back into Friday night’s home opener. It just wasn’t enough.
Horford stuffed the stat sheet with a clean double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Those 11 boards were by far a team high, as no other member of the team grabbed more than six rebounds on the night.
Offense and protecting the glass aren’t the only areas where Horford succeeded, either. He also blocked a game-high four shots, which fell just three shy of his career high of seven, which was logged nearly 10 years ago.
Box Score Nuggets
- Neither team shot better than 42 percent from the field.
- Scottie Barnes (25 points) and Gary Trent Jr. (20 points) each broke the 20-point barrier, while no member of the Celtics reached that mark.
- Toronto outrebounded Boston 60-42.
- The C's committed 25 turnovers - more than double Toronto's total of 12.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring with 18 points.
- Al Horford logged a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, despite playing fewer than 25 minutes on his first night back from a bout with COVID-19.
- Eight Raptors grabbed a steal in the game, combining for 16 as a team.
- Josh Richardson scored 12 points off the bench to lead all reserves.
- Horford blocked four shots - twice the amount of Toronto's entire team (two).
- Goran Dragic (minus-1) is the only Toronto player who appeared in the game who logged a negative plus/minus rating.
- Toronto outscored Boston 22-9 in fast break points, and 28-4 in second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
"You take that, embrace it, and use it as fuel."
Ime Udoka on the boos the team heard during tonight's loss
