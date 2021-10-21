Key Moment

One word can describe what just took place Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden: chaos.

Celtics versus Knicks, tipping off each franchise’s 75th season, was nothing short of an instant classic. The final 13 minutes of the game, which included two overtime sessions, featured everything a game could possibly showcase. Unfortunately for Boston, that included a game-winning shot from its former wing, Evan Fournier, who is now a member of the Knicks.

Fournier made a long list of big shots over the final 20 minutes of the game, but the most important one arrived with 56.1 seconds left in the second overtime session.

New York called for a timeout following a three-point play by Jayson Tatum that gave Boston a 134-133 lead with 1:05 left on the clock of the second extra session. The play Tom Thibodeau drew up for the Knicks worked to perfection.

Fournier was the original inbounder on the play, and after a series of screens and misdirection by the Knicks, he popped up to the top of the arc off a screen from Mitchell Robinson. New Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder lost track of Fournier on the play, and after a pump-fake that sent Schroder flying past him, Fournier stepped into the triple and drilled it with 56.1 seconds left to give the Knicks a two-point lead.

Boston did not score the rest of the way, missing its final four shots of the night, while New York tacked on two more points to close out a truly chaotic 138-134 victory.