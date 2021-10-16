Key Moment
It felt for most of Friday night as if the Celtics and the Heat were going to head down to the wire in a tight one. Early on in the fourth quarter, however, Miami changed that tune.
The Heat used a 13-4 run over a stretch of 4:09 to pull ahead 106-93, and they never looked back from there. The run began at the 9:11 mark of the quarter with a pair of free throws from Markieff Morris, and then Max Strus capped it with a transition pullup 3-pointer at the 5:10 mark.
Boston called a timeout eight seconds later and never made a run from that moment on. Miami pulled ahead by as many as 21 points, which matched the final spread with its 121-100 victory.
Key Player
Romeo Langford continued to ball out Friday night as Boston’s preseason came to an end. In fact, as good as he was during the team’s first three exhibition games, he was even better against the Miami Heat.
Langford finished the night with 18 points, which trailed only Jayson Tatum’s 23 on the team. And it wasn’t just the total that was impressive; the way he accumulated those points was even more eye-opening.
He connected on seven of his nine shots on the night, including a 4-for-6 effort from long range. That deep shooting was impressive, as was the baseline pullup jumper and transition slam off a steal during the first half.
In addition to the 18 points, Langford also contributed three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. He closes out the preseason with averages of 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while connecting on 55.9 percent of his field goals and 60 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Box Score Nuggets
- Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder combined to score 31 points on 13-for-20 shooting.
- Schroder also led the game with six assists.
- Miami shot the ball at a very high level, having made 46.1 percent of its field goals, 40 percent of its 3s and 93.1 percent of its free throws.
- Tyler Herro (29 points) and Jimmy Butler (25 points) were the game's top two scorers.
- Jayson Tatum scored 23 points to lead Boston.
- The Celtics scored 28 points off of the Heat's 19 turnovers, and Miami scored 27 points off of Boston's 18 turnovers.
- Tatum also led Boston with eight rebounds. No other Celtic grabbed more than six rebounds.
- Eight of Miami's nine reserves who appeared in the game finished with plus/minus ratings of at least plus-10.
- Schroder grabbed a game-high three steals.
- Miami scored 52 points in the paint, while Boston mustered up only 32.
Quote of the Night
"The next few days are going to be important. We’ll start to focus on New York, and add some more to our toolbox."
Ime Udoka on Boston's push toward the season opener
