Key Moment

It felt for most of Friday night as if the Celtics and the Heat were going to head down to the wire in a tight one. Early on in the fourth quarter, however, Miami changed that tune.

The Heat used a 13-4 run over a stretch of 4:09 to pull ahead 106-93, and they never looked back from there. The run began at the 9:11 mark of the quarter with a pair of free throws from Markieff Morris, and then Max Strus capped it with a transition pullup 3-pointer at the 5:10 mark.

Boston called a timeout eight seconds later and never made a run from that moment on. Miami pulled ahead by as many as 21 points, which matched the final spread with its 121-100 victory.