Key Moment
How about opening the preseason with an exhibition instant classic!? That’s what happened Monday night at TD Garden, thanks to none other than one Romeo Langford.
Langford provided the Celtics with a dramatic, come-from-behind win by drilling a game-winning 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds left in Boston’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. And not only did he drain the shot, but he also secured the possession that led to the shot by snagging a critical steal during the most hectic moment of the night.
Payton Pritchard missed a pullup jumper from the free-throw line with about 20 seconds left, and the ensuing rebound opportunity bounced off of Enes Kanter’s hands and toward the Orlando Magic sideline. Hassani Gravett of the Magic chased it down and attempted to save it back inbounds to teammate Admiral Schofield, but Langford stepped in to pick the pass off and save it back to Pritchard.
Pritchard then did what every point guard should do: he rewarded his teammate’s hustle. After Langford popped back inbounds, Pritchard hit him with a pass and Langford immediately went into his shooting motion with no hesitation. The third-year wing confidently rattled home his triple, and with that, Boston had gained its first lead since the 8:12-mark of the third quarter.
Orlando never got a quality shot off from that point on. Its final attempt was released in desperation form from Ignas Brazdeikis, who had not taken a shot all game. It clanked off the rim and into the hands of Langford to secure Boston’s 98-97 win.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown hadn’t played a basketball game since May 2, but that sure didn’t appear to be the case Monday night.
Brown was red-hot all night as he tallied a game-high – and preseason career-high – 25 points against the Orlando Magic. He shot 8-for-16 from the field overall, including a 4-for-12 performance from long range, en route to his 25 points. He also connected on five of his six free throws to tie Jayson Tatum for the most makes in the game.
In addition to the scoring, Brown also contributed four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot to round out his balanced performance. He sure looked like the Jaylen Brown of old, and that’s a scary thought considering that he said postgame that he feels as if he’s only at 80-85 percent of full health.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown (25 points) and Jayson Tatum (18 points) led the game in scoring.
- Both teams shot less 41 percent from the field.
- The teams logged nearly identical rebounding totals, with Boston grabbing 51, and Orlando grabbing 50.
- Orlando shot 17-for-42 from long range, good for 40.5 percent.
- Tatum led the Celtics in rebounds with nine.
- Boston made six more free throws (20) than Orlando attempted (14).
- Moe Wagner and Cole Anthony led Orlando with 16 points apiece.
- Both teams scored 34 points in the paint.
- Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford combined to shoot 7-for-11 from long range.
- Nesmith was the only Celtics reserve to score in double-digits, with 10 points.
Quote of the Night
"I just thought 45 was a little big, made me look a little chunky."
Romeo Langford on why he switched to No. 9 instead of No. 45
