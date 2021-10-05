Key Moment

How about opening the preseason with an exhibition instant classic!? That’s what happened Monday night at TD Garden, thanks to none other than one Romeo Langford.

Langford provided the Celtics with a dramatic, come-from-behind win by drilling a game-winning 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds left in Boston’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. And not only did he drain the shot, but he also secured the possession that led to the shot by snagging a critical steal during the most hectic moment of the night.

Payton Pritchard missed a pullup jumper from the free-throw line with about 20 seconds left, and the ensuing rebound opportunity bounced off of Enes Kanter’s hands and toward the Orlando Magic sideline. Hassani Gravett of the Magic chased it down and attempted to save it back inbounds to teammate Admiral Schofield, but Langford stepped in to pick the pass off and save it back to Pritchard.

Pritchard then did what every point guard should do: he rewarded his teammate’s hustle. After Langford popped back inbounds, Pritchard hit him with a pass and Langford immediately went into his shooting motion with no hesitation. The third-year wing confidently rattled home his triple, and with that, Boston had gained its first lead since the 8:12-mark of the third quarter.

Orlando never got a quality shot off from that point on. Its final attempt was released in desperation form from Ignas Brazdeikis, who had not taken a shot all game. It clanked off the rim and into the hands of Langford to secure Boston’s 98-97 win.