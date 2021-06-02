Key Moment

The Boston Celtics remained within striking distance for the high majority of Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Brooklyn Nets. The problem for Boston is that it was never able to make a run to overtake the Nets.

It was an eight-point game with 7:56 remaining on the clock after Evan Fournier converted a conventional three-point play off of a driving layup. Brooklyn, however, answered Fournier’s bucket in a big way by scoring six straight points in a span of just 16 seconds to push its lead all the way out to 14 at the 7:20 mark.

Brooklyn’s quick spurt was initiated by Kevin Durant, who drilled a 3-pointer late in the clock off of a pass from James Harden. Boston then turned it over at the other end, which led to a wide-open transition 3-pointer for Kyrie Irving. His triple forced the C’s to call a timeout at the 7:18 mark, but the game had already gotten away from them.

The Nets smelled blood in the water at that point and put Boston away by pulling ahead by 22 points late in the fourth before closing out a 123-109 victory.