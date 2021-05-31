Key Moment

Brooklyn has a whole lot of greatness on its roster. That greatness shone through during Game 4 Sunday night.

Boston’s best just wasn’t enough to contain Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving during a first half that provided the Nets with a lead they would never relinquish.

Durant carried Brooklyn with 17 points during the first quarter, and then Harden (15 points) and Irving (11 points) combined to score 26 during the second as the Nets pulled away. Brooklyn scored 40 points during the second period on 70.8 percent shooting to compile a 40-26 lead at the break.

Harden was at the center of the game-changing run, as he scored or assisted on Brooklyn’s first 23 points of the second period. All told, Harden scored or assisted on 32 of his team’s 40 points during the frame.

With Boston trailing by 14 at the break against a supremely talented offensive team, many stars would have needed to align during the second half in order to prompt a comeback. Unfortunately, none of them did.

Brooklyn’s Big Three remained hot, and the Nets ran away with a 141-126 victory.