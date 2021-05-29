Key Moment

The Brooklyn Nets threw the first punch in Game 3 Friday night, as they got out to a 19-4 lead over the Boston Celtics through the first three minutes and 24 seconds of action at TD Garden.

But the Celtics punched right back, and it was in the form of a knockout blow.

After going down by 15 early, the Celtics finally got going behind Jayson Tatum, who scored field goals on three consecutive possessions to cut Boston’s deficit down to nine. Then Tatum passed the scoring bug onto Marcus Smart, who made two straight driving lay-ups, including an and-one bucket.

Tatum and Smart would combine for 24 points during the opening frame, which ended with a Smart 3-pointer that put the Celtics ahead 33-32. And after that, Brooklyn never led again.

The Nets may have thrown the first punch Friday night, but the one-two punch of Tatum and Smart responded with the knockout blow that eventually allowed the Celtics to ring the bell for a 125-119 win.