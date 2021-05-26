Key Moment

Brooklyn came sprinting out of the gates Tuesday night, and it wasn’t going to be caught from behind.

The Nets shot 61.5 percent from the field during the opening quarter of Game 2, which helped them pull ahead by as many as 16 points during the frame. They led for the remainder of the contest after gaining a 14-12 advantage at the 8:09 mark of the period.

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t Brooklyn’s Big Three that sparked the team’s early and sustained success Tuesday night. Joe Harris – not Kevin Durant, James Harden or Kyrie Irving – was the catalyst for the Nets. He scored 16 points 6-for-7 shooting, including a 4-for-4 effort from long range during the first quarter.

Harris’ shooting jumpstarted a Nets offense that shot 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) from the field over the first 12 minutes, while Boston shot 8-for-21. Brooklyn would go on to shoot 52.3 percent overall during the game en route to a 130-108 victory.