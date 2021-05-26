Key Moment
Key Moment
Brooklyn came sprinting out of the gates Tuesday night, and it wasn’t going to be caught from behind.
The Nets shot 61.5 percent from the field during the opening quarter of Game 2, which helped them pull ahead by as many as 16 points during the frame. They led for the remainder of the contest after gaining a 14-12 advantage at the 8:09 mark of the period.
Interestingly enough, it wasn’t Brooklyn’s Big Three that sparked the team’s early and sustained success Tuesday night. Joe Harris – not Kevin Durant, James Harden or Kyrie Irving – was the catalyst for the Nets. He scored 16 points 6-for-7 shooting, including a 4-for-4 effort from long range during the first quarter.
Harris’ shooting jumpstarted a Nets offense that shot 16-for-26 (61.5 percent) from the field over the first 12 minutes, while Boston shot 8-for-21. Brooklyn would go on to shoot 52.3 percent overall during the game en route to a 130-108 victory.
Key Player
It was Joe Harris who got the Nets going, but it was Kevin Durant who carried them the rest of the night.
Durant scored a game-high 26 points Tuesday night while connecting on eight of his 12 field goal attempts. He did not miss from 3-point range (2-for-2) or from the free-throw line (8-for-8).
The future Hall-of-Famer did not stop in the scoring column, either. He stuffed the rest of his box score line with eight rebounds, five assists and a game-high four blocked shots.
Brooklyn outscored Boston by 19 points during Durant’s 29-plus minutes of playing time.
Box Score Nuggets
- All five of Brooklyn's starters finished with a plus/minus of plus-18 or better.
- Four of Boston's five starters scored 15 or more points, led by 19 from Marcus Smart.
- Tristan Thompson led the game with 11 rebounds.
- Kevin Durant led the game with 26 points and four blocked shots.
- The teams were nearly identical in scoring in several categories: points in the paint (48-48), bench points (33-32 Brooklyn) second-chance points (17-15 Boston), fast break points (20-15 Brooklyn).
- Kemba Walker and James Harden tied for the game high in assists with seven apiece.
- Brooklyn assisted on 31 of its 46 made baskets.
- The Nets had a 50/40/90 shooting night as a team: 52.3 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from long range, 95.5 percent from the free-throw line.
- Joe Harris scored 25 points and shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.
- Seven Celtics combined to grab 10 steals.
Quote of the Night
"We've been down 2-0, we've been up 2-0, and several times the script has flipped."
Brad Stevens on the Celtics heading home for Games 3 and 4
