Key Moment

Boston and Brooklyn were locked in a one-possession contest midway through the fourth quarter before Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant helped the Nets pull away.

Irving and Durant, two members of Brooklyn’s three-headed monster along with James Harden, combined to score nine straight points from the 6:38 mark of the final period to the 5:08 mark. By the time that stretch ended, the Nets had pulled ahead by 12 – their largest lead of the game – and they went on to comfortably close out a 104-93 victory.

Irving initiated the game-changing run by scoring its first five points via a step-back jumper and a 3-pointer that was assisted by Jeff Green. Durant then stole a pass by Tristan Thompson and slammed home a dunk at the other end, and Irving closed out the run with two free throws to push Brooklyn’s lead to 91-79. That advantage marked Brooklyn’s largest lead of the game to that point.

While Boston did not go quietly over the final five minutes of the game, it was unable to pull closer than 10 points from that moment on.