Key Moment
Boston and Brooklyn were locked in a one-possession contest midway through the fourth quarter before Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant helped the Nets pull away.
Irving and Durant, two members of Brooklyn’s three-headed monster along with James Harden, combined to score nine straight points from the 6:38 mark of the final period to the 5:08 mark. By the time that stretch ended, the Nets had pulled ahead by 12 – their largest lead of the game – and they went on to comfortably close out a 104-93 victory.
Irving initiated the game-changing run by scoring its first five points via a step-back jumper and a 3-pointer that was assisted by Jeff Green. Durant then stole a pass by Tristan Thompson and slammed home a dunk at the other end, and Irving closed out the run with two free throws to push Brooklyn’s lead to 91-79. That advantage marked Brooklyn’s largest lead of the game to that point.
While Boston did not go quietly over the final five minutes of the game, it was unable to pull closer than 10 points from that moment on.
Key Player
Rob Williams wasn’t sure he was going to play Saturday night. He did, and boy, did he deliver.
Williams nearly racked up his first triple-double as a pro while setting a new Celtics playoff record. He finished the contest with 11 points, nine rebounds and a new franchise playoff record nine blocked shots during nearly 23 minutes of action.
The third-year big man, who had not played a full game in more than a month, made it through the entire contest and finished as one of only three Celtics with a positive plus/minus rating. Boston outscored Brooklyn by seven points while he was on the floor, giving him the best plus/minus on the team.
Williams shot 5-for-8 from the field en route to his 11 points and pulled in five offensive rebounds on the night. His nine blocked shots were two more than Brooklyn’s entire team logged.
Box Score Nuggets
- Rob Williams nearly logged a triple-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine blocked shots.
- Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points.
- Boston limited Brooklyn to just 41.7 percent shooting from the field.
- Williams' nine blocked shots set a new franchise playoff record and also surpassed Brooklyn's team total by two.
- Boston's bench outscored Brooklyn's 25-11.
- Neither team dished out more than 18 assists.
- Brooklyn made 26 of its 29 free throw attempts, good for 89.7 percent.
- Neither team committed more than 12 turnovers.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 22 points.
- The Celtics shot 36.9 percent from the field and 36.y percent from long distance.
- Jabari Parker led all reserves with nine points.
Quote of the Night
"Our fight was right. Our competitiveness was right. Our focus defensively was right, for the most part … We’ve just got to attack their switching better."
Brad Stevens on Boston's performance during Game 1
