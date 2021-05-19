Key Moment

The Celtics will go as far as Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker take them. Tuesday night, that duo took Boston straight into the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Tatum and Walker led Boston past Washington during the play-in game for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They were both outstanding from start to finish, but they really heated up at the start of the second half to provide the Celtics with a lead they never relinquished.

After trailing 54-52 at the break, Tatum and Walker combined to score 17 of the first 19 points of the second half to push Boston ahead 69-56. All but two of those 17 points were scored via three-point plays, as Tatum sandwiched a conventional three-point play and a triple from the left wing around three straight 3-pointers from Walker. Tatum also scored on a difficult fadeaway over Ish Smith during the run.

Boston’s perimeter duo required only three minutes and 39 seconds to complete the run before Washington called for a timeout. That timeout couldn’t stop the momentum Boston had built, however, as the C’s went on to pull ahead by as many as 22 points, their lead never dropped below seven points and they went on to complete a 118-100 victory.