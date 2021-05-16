Key Moment
You’ve got to give credit where credit is due: Boston’s youngsters did not disappoint Sunday afternoon as they played all of the team’s season finale against the New York Knicks.
New York, fighting for the fourth seed in the East and home-court advantage during the first round of the Playoffs, led by as many as 21 points during the third quarter before the Celtics stormed back into contention midway through the next period. The C’s used a 15-0 run to pull to within 91-89 with 4:15 left in regulation.
After that run, this one was a game yet again – and it was a game that went down to the wire.
New York led by 95-92 with 35.3 seconds remaining after both teams went scoreless for the previous 80 seconds. Boston called for a timeout with possession of the ball to draw up a play to either pull within one or tie the game up.
The team struggled to get the ball inbounds for the ensuing possession, but Romeo Langford eventually wound up finding Tremont Waters in the right corner of the court. Waters at this point was feeling it, as he had already scored a career-high 17 points on the afternoon, including 13 during the fourth quarter alone. His accompanying confidence told him that he should play for the tie.
About two seconds after he caught the ball, Waters executed a step-back jumper his defender, Derrick Rose, from that same right corner. Unfortunately for him and the Celtics, the shot was just off.
Waters’ attempt bounced off the rim and straight up into the air. Nerlens Noel wound up grabbing the board and New York went on to add on a free throw to seal its 96-92 win.
The Celtics wouldn’t have had a shot at a win Sunday afternoon in New York had Tremont Waters not been on the floor for 25-plus minutes.
Waters was the most impactful player of the game, as Boston outscored New York by 20 points while he was on the floor. He was especially impactful during the fourth quarter, when he piled up 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting. To put that into comparison, Waters set a new career high in scoring for a game one day prior by scoring 14 points in Minnesota.
The speedy point guard set a new career high in that category Sunday by finishing with 17 points in New York. That point total was accompanied by five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
- Five Celtics scored in double-figures, including three reserves.
- Jabari Parker led Boston with 18 points off the bench.
- Tacko Fall led the game in rebounds with eight and tied for the game high in blocked shots with three.
- RJ Barrett led the game with 22 points for New Yotk.
- Boston's bench outscored New York's 50-36.
- Romeo Langford totaled 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
- Tremont Waters stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
- Julius Randle flirted with a triple-double by tallying 20 points, seven rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
- Neither team shot better than 43 percent from the field.
- The C's outscored New York 40-26 in the paint.
- Neither team committed more than 12 turnovers.
"The key is is how we come into practice tomorrow, our mentality to prepare. But we'll cover what we need to over and then go out and play a fast game with a clear mind."
Brad Stevens on Tuesday's upcoming play-in game against Washington
