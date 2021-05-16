Key Moment

You’ve got to give credit where credit is due: Boston’s youngsters did not disappoint Sunday afternoon as they played all of the team’s season finale against the New York Knicks.

New York, fighting for the fourth seed in the East and home-court advantage during the first round of the Playoffs, led by as many as 21 points during the third quarter before the Celtics stormed back into contention midway through the next period. The C’s used a 15-0 run to pull to within 91-89 with 4:15 left in regulation.

After that run, this one was a game yet again – and it was a game that went down to the wire.

New York led by 95-92 with 35.3 seconds remaining after both teams went scoreless for the previous 80 seconds. Boston called for a timeout with possession of the ball to draw up a play to either pull within one or tie the game up.

The team struggled to get the ball inbounds for the ensuing possession, but Romeo Langford eventually wound up finding Tremont Waters in the right corner of the court. Waters at this point was feeling it, as he had already scored a career-high 17 points on the afternoon, including 13 during the fourth quarter alone. His accompanying confidence told him that he should play for the tie.

About two seconds after he caught the ball, Waters executed a step-back jumper his defender, Derrick Rose, from that same right corner. Unfortunately for him and the Celtics, the shot was just off.

Waters’ attempt bounced off the rim and straight up into the air. Nerlens Noel wound up grabbing the board and New York went on to add on a free throw to seal its 96-92 win.