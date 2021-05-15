Key Moment

The Celtics had a decision to make after they fell behind 7-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday afternoon: fold and fall as they did Wednesday in Cleveland, or rise above the adversity and swing back.

They chose the latter, and they swung back in a big way.

Boston answered its early seven-point deficit by scoring 17 of the game’s next 23 points to pull ahead 17-13. And after they caught a rhythm, there was no turning back.

The C’s used an 8-0 run that featured back-to-back 3s from Evan Fournier and Payton Pritchard late in the opening period to build their first double-digit lead of the game at 30-20, and they finished the quarter with a 37-26 lead. Boston’s momentum carried over to the second frame as well, as it built a 21-point lead during the second and it pulled ahead by as many as 23 during the game.

Following Boston’s 34-24 lead early in the first quarter, its advantage never again dropped into single-digits before the team closed out a 124-108 victory.