The Celtics had a decision to make after they fell behind 7-0 to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday afternoon: fold and fall as they did Wednesday in Cleveland, or rise above the adversity and swing back.
They chose the latter, and they swung back in a big way.
Boston answered its early seven-point deficit by scoring 17 of the game’s next 23 points to pull ahead 17-13. And after they caught a rhythm, there was no turning back.
The C’s used an 8-0 run that featured back-to-back 3s from Evan Fournier and Payton Pritchard late in the opening period to build their first double-digit lead of the game at 30-20, and they finished the quarter with a 37-26 lead. Boston’s momentum carried over to the second frame as well, as it built a 21-point lead during the second and it pulled ahead by as many as 23 during the game.
Following Boston’s 34-24 lead early in the first quarter, its advantage never again dropped into single-digits before the team closed out a 124-108 victory.
Let’s give Luke Kornet some love following his strong performance in a spot start for the Boston Celtics.
Kornet was one of two centers available to the Celtics Saturday afternoon, along with Tacko Fall, due to injuries to Rob Williams and Tristan Thompson. Kornet got the call to start, and he delivered a balanced performance that featured a new season high of 12 points.
Kornet shot an efficient 6-for-10 from the field Saturday to account for his 12 points. He also grabbed six rebounds, tied his season high with four blocked shots, and dished out three assists during his nearly 31 minutes of action.
- Jayson Tatum led the game with 26 points, and he also led Boston with 11 rebounds.
- Six Celtics scored at least 11 points.
- Luke Kornet led the game with four blocked shots.
- Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and led the game with 14 rebounds.
- Evan Fournier, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each dished out six assists.
- Minnesota made five more free throws (25) than Boston attempted (18).
- The Timberwolves outscored Boston 68-50 in the paint.
- Boston's bench scored 51 points, led by 14 from Tremont Waters.
- Waters also dished out a game-high seven assists.
- Fournier totaled 18 points to go along with his six assists.
- Payton Pritchard led the game with four steals.
- The C's made as many 3-pointers (18) as they attempted free throws.
"We needed to feel good. We needed to get a good win after playing well the whole day, and I thought it was really important when we step on this plane today to feel a little bit better about going in with the right mentality."
Brad Stevens on how Boston feels after the win
