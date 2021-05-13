Key Moment

It may sound cheesy, but it’s true: the Heat caught fire late Tuesday night to put away the Boston Celtics.

Boston and Miami were in a tight battle that stood as a one-possession game entering the final four minutes of the third quarter. Then the Heat caught fire and made seven of their final eight shots of the quarter, including a 3-for-3 effort from long range, to blow the game open.

That hot stretch fueled a 17-6 run for Miami that led to a 93-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Prior to those final minutes of the third period, neither team had led by more than eight points.

The Celtics caught some momentum late in the fourth quarter but were unable to fight back into contention for the win before falling 129-121.