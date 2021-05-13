Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
It may sound cheesy, but it’s true: the Heat caught fire late Tuesday night to put away the Boston Celtics.
Boston and Miami were in a tight battle that stood as a one-possession game entering the final four minutes of the third quarter. Then the Heat caught fire and made seven of their final eight shots of the quarter, including a 3-for-3 effort from long range, to blow the game open.
That hot stretch fueled a 17-6 run for Miami that led to a 93-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Prior to those final minutes of the third period, neither team had led by more than eight points.
The Celtics caught some momentum late in the fourth quarter but were unable to fight back into contention for the win before falling 129-121.
Key Player
Something has gotten into Kemba Walker. He has been red-hot over the last seven games and he’s heating up just in time for the postseason.
Walker dropped a season-best 36 points Tuesday night on the Heat thanks to a hot shooting night that included a 14-for-27 performance from the field and a 4-for-11 effort from beyond the arc. Walker has now averaged 28.1 points per game over his last seven contests.
The speedy point guard raced his way to seven rebounds on the night, which trailed only Jayson Tatum’s total of eight on the team. He also dished out four assists and grabbed a steal during his 38-plus minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kemba Walker (36 points) and Jayson Tatum (33 points) each broke the 30-point barrier.
- Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points.
- Six Heat players scored at least 13 points, including five who scored at least 17.
- Miami shot a scorching 59.3 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from 3-point range.
- Boston shot 52.3 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from 3-point range.
- Boston grabbed only 32 total rebounds in the game.
- Evan Fournier contributed 20 points, a team-best eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
- Boston's bench was outscored 50-20.
- Jayson Tatum, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic all made five 3-pointers.
Quote of the Night
"We’ve got to play well tomorrow. We’ve got to play better and see if we can find the best version of ourselves over the next week."
Brad Stevens on the Celtics moving forward
NEXT UP: