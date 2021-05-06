Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Ya just gotta love when the Celtics land a knockout punch. They certainly did so Wednesday night in in Orlando.
Boston’s lead, which at one point during the first quarter rose to 17 points, dropped all the way down to five late in the second period after two Mo Bamba free throws capped a 6-0 run by the Magic. While Orlando had made it a game again, that only lasted for a brief moment. Suffice to say that the C’s weren’t interested in allowing the Magic to hang around.
The Celtics responded to Orlando’s 6-0 run by scoring 17 of the quarter’s final 21 points to rebuilt their lead back up to 18 heading into the break. They required only 3:52 of playing time to compile that 17-4 run.
Jayson Tatum was at the center of the run, as he scored 10 of Boston’s 17 points. He canned two 3-pointers during the spurt and closed out the half’s scoring by draining a beautiful pullup jumper in transition just ahead of the buzzer. The other seven points were scored by Kemba Walker (three points), Evan Fournier (two points) and Rob Williams (two points).
Boston’s lead never dropped below 15 points the rest of the night, and it swelled to as many as 36 points, which just so happened to be the final margin with a score of 132-96 victory.
Key Player
The splits don’t lie: When Kemba Walker shoots it well and scores at a high rate, the Celtics tend to win games. All of those things happened Wednesday night.
Walker canned 11 of his 18 shots on the night to give him the highest shooting percentage in the game among players who attempted at least nine shots, at 61.1 percent. He also led the game with 32 points.
Boston outscored Orlando by 25 points during Walker’s 28-plus minutes of playing time. He also added in four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Walker is now averaging 20.6 points per game during 22 victories this season, as compared to an average of 16.2 PPG during 18 losses.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kemba Walker led the game with 32 points.
- All nine Magic players who appeared in the game finished with a plus/minus rating of minus-nine or worse.
- The final score accounted for the largest margin of the game, at 36 points.
- Marcus Smart led the game with nine assists.
- Jayson Tatum scored 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
- Dwayne Bacon and Moritz Wager tied for Orlando's high in scoring with 20 points apiece.
- Mo Bamba compiled 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
- Boston committed only 11 turnovers.
- Payton Pritchard came off of Boston's bench to score 14 points while shooting 4-for-6 from long range.
- Bamba made eight free throws, just one fewer than Boston's entire team.
- Evan Fournier scored 18 points and added in five rebounds and four assists during his first game against his old team.
- No player on Boston's roster grabbed more than seven rebounds, but the C's still tied Orlando with 45 rebounds in the game.
Quote of the Night
"I’m a very dedicated guy. I give 100 percent in everything that I do. And I’ll show you guys how hungry I am to play well for the team."
Evan Fournier on his attitude with the Celtics
NEXT UP: