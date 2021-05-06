Key Moment

Ya just gotta love when the Celtics land a knockout punch. They certainly did so Wednesday night in in Orlando.

Boston’s lead, which at one point during the first quarter rose to 17 points, dropped all the way down to five late in the second period after two Mo Bamba free throws capped a 6-0 run by the Magic. While Orlando had made it a game again, that only lasted for a brief moment. Suffice to say that the C’s weren’t interested in allowing the Magic to hang around.

The Celtics responded to Orlando’s 6-0 run by scoring 17 of the quarter’s final 21 points to rebuilt their lead back up to 18 heading into the break. They required only 3:52 of playing time to compile that 17-4 run.

Jayson Tatum was at the center of the run, as he scored 10 of Boston’s 17 points. He canned two 3-pointers during the spurt and closed out the half’s scoring by draining a beautiful pullup jumper in transition just ahead of the buzzer. The other seven points were scored by Kemba Walker (three points), Evan Fournier (two points) and Rob Williams (two points).

Boston’s lead never dropped below 15 points the rest of the night, and it swelled to as many as 36 points, which just so happened to be the final margin with a score of 132-96 victory.