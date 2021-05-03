Key Moment Carmelo Anthony added another clutch shot to his substantial resume Sunday night. Anthony canned a 3-pointer off a pass from Damian Lillard with 1:08 remaining in regulation to give Portland a 124-119 lead over the Celtics. It wasn’t a game-ending dagger, but after Boston failed to score on its ensuing possession, it might as well have been one. Portland went on to score the game’s final five points from that point on to ice its win with a final score of 129-119. There’s no doubt that if Anthony had missed that critical 3-pointer, this game could very well have gone in a different direction.

Key Player Aaron Nesmith continues to deliver in a significant reserve role for the Boston Celtics. The rookie wing notched his second consecutive 16-point performance off the bench and his third straight effort of at least 15 points. He connected on all four of his 3-pointers and six of his seven shots overall on the night. What’s been fun to watch with regard to Nesmith’s recent emergence is that it seems as if he is always around the ball. That’s thanks to his constant effort, which led to four rebounds Sunday night during only 20 minutes of action. Nesmith has now averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game over his last three contests.

Box Score Nuggets Six Celtics scored at least 11 points, led by Jayson Tatum's 33.

Six Trail Blazers scored at least 10 points, led by CJ McCollum's 33.

Boston made 43 shots and 20 3s, while Portland made 44 shots and 19 3s.

The difference in the game was the free-throw line, where Portland made 22 shots and Boston made only 13.

Jaylen Brown and Jusuf Nurkic tied for the game high in rebounds with 11 apiece.

Boston's bench outscored Portland's 36-23.

Damian Lillard dished out a game-high 13 assists to go along with 26 points.

Neither team led by more than 10 points.

Evan Fournier scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

Portland committed only nine turnovers.