Key Moment

Make the right play. Make the right play. Make the right play.

Brad Stevens preaches it all the time, and the Celtics did it three times on the most critical possession of the night during Friday’s miraculous comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Trailing by one with less than 30 seconds to go in overtime, the C’s wanted to go to the hot hand, which was clearly Jayson Tatum after he had already poured in 56 points on the night. Tatum caught a pass from Marcus Smart on the right wing and immediately went to work on his defender, taking one dribble toward the middle of the court before seeing DeMar DeRozan coming over for a double-team. So what did Tatum do next? He made the right play and kicked it back out to Marcus Smart on the left wing.

Smart then made the right play immediately upon touching the ball. He could have taken it off the dribble. He could have taken the shot. Instead, he swung one more pass to the left corner to a wide-open Jaylen Brown.

Brown caught the pass without a Spurs defender anywhere in sight. To that point, Brown had shot a woeful 4-for-23 from the field. He could have passed on the shot, or even driven the ball to the basket. Instead, he made the right play and trusted himself before firing up a 3-pointer.

Bang!

Brown’s triple game the Celtics a 139-137 lead with 16.7 seconds left. Boston got a stop on its ensuing defensive possession and went on close out a 143-140 victory.