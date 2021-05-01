Key Moment
Make the right play. Make the right play. Make the right play.
Brad Stevens preaches it all the time, and the Celtics did it three times on the most critical possession of the night during Friday’s miraculous comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Trailing by one with less than 30 seconds to go in overtime, the C’s wanted to go to the hot hand, which was clearly Jayson Tatum after he had already poured in 56 points on the night. Tatum caught a pass from Marcus Smart on the right wing and immediately went to work on his defender, taking one dribble toward the middle of the court before seeing DeMar DeRozan coming over for a double-team. So what did Tatum do next? He made the right play and kicked it back out to Marcus Smart on the left wing.
Smart then made the right play immediately upon touching the ball. He could have taken it off the dribble. He could have taken the shot. Instead, he swung one more pass to the left corner to a wide-open Jaylen Brown.
Brown caught the pass without a Spurs defender anywhere in sight. To that point, Brown had shot a woeful 4-for-23 from the field. He could have passed on the shot, or even driven the ball to the basket. Instead, he made the right play and trusted himself before firing up a 3-pointer.
Bang!
Brown’s triple game the Celtics a 139-137 lead with 16.7 seconds left. Boston got a stop on its ensuing defensive possession and went on close out a 143-140 victory.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum was cookin’ Friday night. Cookin’ more than any Celtics player in team history not named Larry Bird.
Tatum tied Bird for the franchise record in scoring by dropping 60 points on the visiting Spurs. He shot 20-for-37 from the field, made five of his seven 3-pointers, and tied his career high with 15 free throw makes while attempting a new career high of 17 freebies.
This performance marked Tatum’s second effort of at least 53 points in the last 21 days, and his fourth game of at least 40 points this season.
What’s wilder than Tatum tying Bird for the top scoring performance in franchise history? Well, how about the fact that Tatum was better overall on this night than Bird was during his historic performance.
Tatum also added in eight rebounds, five assists and a block while not committing a single turnover Friday night. During Bird’s 60-point game, he tallied seven rebounds and three assists while committing three turnovers.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum tied Larry Bird for the highest scoring output in Celtics history with 60 points.
- Tatum's 60 points doubled the next-highest point total (30, by DeMar DeRozan).
- Boston scored 80 points during the second half, after San Antonio scored 77 during the first half.
- Aaron Nesmith contributed 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.
- Tristan Thompson led the game in rebounds with 15, including eight at the offensive end.
- Lonnie Walker IV led all reserves with 24 points.
- DeRozan led the game with 14 assists, while Marcus Smart led Boston with 12.
- Despite the overtime game, neither team committed more than 13 turnovers.
- Both teams made 49 field goals during the game.
- Boston outscored San Antonio 27-15 in second-chance points.
Quote of the Night
"That boy is destined for greatness."
Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum
