Key Moment

The Celtics weren’t going to give away Wednesday night’s matchup with Charlotte. They pulled ahead by 20 points during the first quarter but needed to gut out a victory down the stretch by making big play after big play.

The most important plays of all arrived during a stretch from the 5:55 mark of the fourth quarter to the 3:03 mark. During that time frame, Boston scored eight straight points to take its lead from four points all the way up to 12.

It should shock no one that the two players who keyed the run were Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who scored 38 and 35 points apiece, respectively, during the contest.

Brown got it all started by draining a deep triple from 27 feet away at the 5:55 mark. Tatum followed that 3-pointer up with five straight points which were scored in a variety of ways. He first made a free throw, then connected on a fadeaway jumper, then dropped in a driving reverse layup to push the C’s ahead 110-98 with 3:03 left on the clock.

From that point on, every time Charlotte attempted to punch the Celtics, the C’s punched right back. Their lead never dropped below nine points before Boston closed out its 120-111 victory.