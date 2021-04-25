Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Things can change so quickly in an NBA game. Take Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Celtics and the Hornets in Charlotte, for instance.
Boston trailed by 19 points midway through the third quarter but managed to claw back to within nine, with possession of the ball, during the final 10 seconds of the period. The C’s had a chance to slice the lead down to six or seven with a basket, which would’ve made this a real game heading into the final quarter.
Unfortunately for them, that’s not what happened.
Marcus Smart attempted to no avail to draw a foul as he rose up for a 3-pointer in transition. No whistle was blown, and the ball wound up in the hands of Miles Bridges with 3.2 seconds left. He immediately took the ball in the other direction from Boston’s 3-point line and took three dribbles before pulling up for a shot from 35 feet out. That shot dropped through the basket just as the quarter’s buzzer sounded.
Just like that, Boston was back down by 12 heading into the final quarter. To think, if Smart had gotten the call and drained all three of his free throws, Boston would have been within six points heading into the fourth with momentum building toward a comeback win. Instead, they went on to fall behind by as many as 24 before falling 125-104.
Key Player
Kemba Walker played at a high level Sunday afternoon inside the building he used to call home. While taking on his former team, the Hornets, Walker tied for Boston’s team high in scoring with 20 points. He was efficient from the field while scoring those points, too, as he connected on seven of his 14 shots and four of his six attempts from inside the arc.
Walker also provided Boston with five rebounds, four assists and a steal during only 25 minutes of action. His playing time was limited not only because of a lopsided defeat, but also because he exited the game during the second quarter with an apparent injury to his left side. He returned not long after to provide the Celtics with a spark and give the team a couple of opportunities to mount a comeback win.
Box Score Nuggets
- Four of Charlotte's starters scored at least 20 points, led by 24 from Devonte' Graham.
- Charlotte shot 50.5 percent from the field, 48.8 percent from long distance and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.
- Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 20 points apiece.
- P.J. Washington led the game with 12 rebounds and also added in 22 points and five assists.
- Charlotte dished out 39 assists compared to Boston's 18.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 11 rebounds and also scored 19 points.
- Charlotte blocked eight shots to Boston's two.
- Grant Williams led Boston's reserves with nine points and shot 3-for-4 from long distance.
- Evan Fournier, at plus-two, was the only Celtics player to finish with a positive plus/minus rating.
Quote of the Night
"Our B-game is not going to be good enough, no matter who's available."
Payton Pritchard on his 3-point shooting
NEXT UP: