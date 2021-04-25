Key Moment

Things can change so quickly in an NBA game. Take Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Celtics and the Hornets in Charlotte, for instance.

Boston trailed by 19 points midway through the third quarter but managed to claw back to within nine, with possession of the ball, during the final 10 seconds of the period. The C’s had a chance to slice the lead down to six or seven with a basket, which would’ve made this a real game heading into the final quarter.

Unfortunately for them, that’s not what happened.

Marcus Smart attempted to no avail to draw a foul as he rose up for a 3-pointer in transition. No whistle was blown, and the ball wound up in the hands of Miles Bridges with 3.2 seconds left. He immediately took the ball in the other direction from Boston’s 3-point line and took three dribbles before pulling up for a shot from 35 feet out. That shot dropped through the basket just as the quarter’s buzzer sounded.

Just like that, Boston was back down by 12 heading into the final quarter. To think, if Smart had gotten the call and drained all three of his free throws, Boston would have been within six points heading into the fourth with momentum building toward a comeback win. Instead, they went on to fall behind by as many as 24 before falling 125-104.