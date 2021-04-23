Key Moment

This is the type of game the Celtics would have lost earlier in the season. Now, the team is figuring out a way to plug games like this into the win column.

Boston led by 21 points with 7:13 left in the third quarter but that runaway lead dwindled in what felt like an instant. Just four minutes later, at the 3:07 mark of the period, Phoenix had clawed back to within eight points.

At that moment, the game was unquestionably hanging in the balance. That is until the Celtics went out and snatched control back into their hands.

Boston responded to that eight-point spread by scoring four straight points to bump it right back up to 12. The first bucket came off of a beautiful pocket pass from Marcus Smart to Jabari Parker, which led to an uncontested dunk for Parker. Parker then forced Dario Saric into a travel at the other end, which in turn led to the C’s finding Grant Williams in a mismatch down low on offense. Williams posted up on point guard Cameron Payne and dropped in an easy, right-handed floater for two.

That bucket pushed the C’s ahead by 12 while zapping all of the momentum Phoenix had built. Boston maintained a 12-point edge heading into the fourth quarter and never allowed the Suns to climb closer than nine points from that point on before closing out a 99-86 victory.