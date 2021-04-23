Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
This is the type of game the Celtics would have lost earlier in the season. Now, the team is figuring out a way to plug games like this into the win column.
Boston led by 21 points with 7:13 left in the third quarter but that runaway lead dwindled in what felt like an instant. Just four minutes later, at the 3:07 mark of the period, Phoenix had clawed back to within eight points.
At that moment, the game was unquestionably hanging in the balance. That is until the Celtics went out and snatched control back into their hands.
Boston responded to that eight-point spread by scoring four straight points to bump it right back up to 12. The first bucket came off of a beautiful pocket pass from Marcus Smart to Jabari Parker, which led to an uncontested dunk for Parker. Parker then forced Dario Saric into a travel at the other end, which in turn led to the C’s finding Grant Williams in a mismatch down low on offense. Williams posted up on point guard Cameron Payne and dropped in an easy, right-handed floater for two.
That bucket pushed the C’s ahead by 12 while zapping all of the momentum Phoenix had built. Boston maintained a 12-point edge heading into the fourth quarter and never allowed the Suns to climb closer than nine points from that point on before closing out a 99-86 victory.
Key Player
Ohhhh baby, is Celtics Nation excited about this one. Kemba Walker looked like Kemba Walker Thursday night, and it was one beautiful sight to see.
Walker was the most dominant force on the court from start to finish, as he piled up a game-high 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field. That’s 10 more points than the game’s second-highest scorer (Chris Paul, 22 points) and 17 more points than Boston’s second-leading scorer (Jayson Tatum, 15 points).
Walker got it done from everywhere on the court, as he canned five triples and shot a perfect 7-for-7 from inside the arc. Six of those seven makes from inside the 3-point line were made from inside the paint. Walker also shot 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
In addition to the scoring, Walker also contributed four rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot while providing a significant boost defensively.
Box Score Nuggets
- Phoenix outscored Boston 46-30 in the paint, but the Celtics outscored the Suns 36-18 in points from beyond the arc.
- Kemba Walker led the game with 32 points.
- Devin Booker fouled out after scoring just 15 points.
- Walker was the only Celtics player who scored more than 15 points.
- Boston limited Phoenix to just 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 17.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
- Tristan Thompson (12 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (11 rebounds) led the game in rebounds, while no Suns player grabbed more than nine boards.
- Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith each connected on two 3-pointers during the game.
- Chris Paul led Phoenix with 22 points and flirted with a triple-double by adding in eight boards and eight assists.
- Boston's bench outscored Phoenix's 30-16.
- The Celtics led by as many as 21 points.
- In only 15 minutes of action, Jabari Parker contributed six points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal for Boston.
Quote of the Night
"That's the way I think I can really help this team."
Payton Pritchard on his 3-point shooting
NEXT UP: