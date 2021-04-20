Key Moment

Turnovers were Boston’s worst enemy Monday night against Chicago. The team committed three big ones during the final three minutes of a tight game, even though two were logged as blocked shots in the box score.

Boston trailed by two points when the first blocked shot arrived at the 2:49 mark of the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum went up for a shot in the paint but was stripped during the process by Garrett Temple. Just 31 seconds later, with the score unchanged, the exact same thing happened to Jaylen Brown, who was rising up for a turnaround shot in the paint before he was stripped by Patrick Williams.

The final dagger of a turnover arrived at the 1:12 mark with Boston trailing by four after Romeo Langford made an incredible defensive play to give his team a chance on offense. The same two Celtics were involved in the turnover, as Tatum took the ball in transition and attempted to toss an entry pass over the top to Brown, who had tried to post up Coby White. Brown and White collided as the ball was in the air, which allowed White just enough space to sneak in and tip the pass away.

Those three plays were crucial to the final result of the game. From that point on, Boston was stuck in an uphill battle against both the Bulls and the clock. The C’s never again had possession of the ball with a chance to tie or take a lead before falling 102-96.