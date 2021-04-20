Key Moment
Key Moment
Turnovers were Boston’s worst enemy Monday night against Chicago. The team committed three big ones during the final three minutes of a tight game, even though two were logged as blocked shots in the box score.
Boston trailed by two points when the first blocked shot arrived at the 2:49 mark of the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum went up for a shot in the paint but was stripped during the process by Garrett Temple. Just 31 seconds later, with the score unchanged, the exact same thing happened to Jaylen Brown, who was rising up for a turnaround shot in the paint before he was stripped by Patrick Williams.
The final dagger of a turnover arrived at the 1:12 mark with Boston trailing by four after Romeo Langford made an incredible defensive play to give his team a chance on offense. The same two Celtics were involved in the turnover, as Tatum took the ball in transition and attempted to toss an entry pass over the top to Brown, who had tried to post up Coby White. Brown and White collided as the ball was in the air, which allowed White just enough space to sneak in and tip the pass away.
Those three plays were crucial to the final result of the game. From that point on, Boston was stuck in an uphill battle against both the Bulls and the clock. The C’s never again had possession of the ball with a chance to tie or take a lead before falling 102-96.
Key Player
We’re gonna go for efficiency tonight with our Key Player, because there wasn’t a whole lot of efficiency Monday night for the C’s.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points while shooting an efficient 10-for-15 from the field, including a 3-for-4 performance from long range. Only two Celtics – Brown and Jayson Tatum (17) – attempted more than eight shots from the field. Brown shot 66.7 percent from the field, while Tatum shot a woeful 17.6 percent.
In addition to the team-best scoring and strong efficiency, Brown also contributed four rebounds, one assist and one steal during his 37 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston outscored Chicago both in the paint (46-40) and in fast break points (17-7) but still lost.
- The Celtics made four more free throws (14) than Chicago attempted (10).
- Nikola Vucevic led the game with 29 points.
- Jayson Tatum notched the first triple-double of his career with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
- Chicago ripped 11 steals during the game.
- Tatum shot just 3-for-17 from the field.
- Chicago outscored Boston 18-4 in second-chance points.
- Four of Boston's five starters scored at least 14 points.
- Chicago blocked eight shots to Boston's two.
- Thaddeus Young led all reserves with 13 points.
- Boston owned the largest lead of the game, at 12 points.
Quote of the Night
"Hopefully we'll get some guys back on Thursday and we'll get ready for these last 14 games with a practice on Wednesday."
Brad Stevens on Boston's upcoming stretch
NEXT UP: