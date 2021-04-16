Key Moment

The Celtics messed around and allowed the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers hang around for three quarters Thursday night.

Then Boston threw and landed a knockout punch that dropped the Lakers to the floor.

The C’s opened up the fourth quarter by scoring eight straight points over the first 77 seconds of the frame to blow their lead open to 20 points. After a Los Angeles timeout, they scored another bucket to make it 10 straight points while upping their lead to 22.

Los Angeles called a timeout following Pritchard’s triple at the 10:43 mark of the period, but that timeout did no good. Boston continued to trample the Lakers until its starters were pulled from the game. The C’s eventually built a 27-point lead before holding off a late Lakers rally for a 121-113 victory.

Jaylen Brown was the man who initiated Boston’s knockout punch, as he scored the quarter’s first five points via a 3-pointer and a transition layup. Payton Pritchard made it eight straight points when he drilled a 3-pointer of his own to knock the Lakers out for good.