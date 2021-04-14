Key Moment

The fourth quarter in Portland is supposed to be Dame Time, but Tuesday night, it was Tatum Time.

Jayson Tatum delivered Boston’s final five points of the night to help the team secure a 116-115 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland. The first two points arrived from the free-throw line following a powerful, spinning drive that drew a foul. The final three points arrived via a dagger 3-pointer that decided the game.

Boston led by one following those two free throws, and after a missed jumper by Lillard, it was on Tatum to extend that lead. The Celtics got the ball into his hands above the top of the 3-point arc and let him go to work.

Tatum sized up his defender, C.J. McCollum, and took one dribble toward the arc before stepping to his right for one of his patented side-step 3s. McCollum actually defended the shot at a high level, but it didn’t matter – Tatum was locked in.

This triple was a no-doubter that barely touched the rim before falling through the net with 7.8 seconds left on the clock to push Boston ahead by four. Portland wound up canning a quick 3-pointer on its ensuing possession, but it was too little, too late. Tatum’s 3-pointer stood as the deciding points to give Boston its fourth straight win.