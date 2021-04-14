Key Moment
The fourth quarter in Portland is supposed to be Dame Time, but Tuesday night, it was Tatum Time.
Jayson Tatum delivered Boston’s final five points of the night to help the team secure a 116-115 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland. The first two points arrived from the free-throw line following a powerful, spinning drive that drew a foul. The final three points arrived via a dagger 3-pointer that decided the game.
Boston led by one following those two free throws, and after a missed jumper by Lillard, it was on Tatum to extend that lead. The Celtics got the ball into his hands above the top of the 3-point arc and let him go to work.
Tatum sized up his defender, C.J. McCollum, and took one dribble toward the arc before stepping to his right for one of his patented side-step 3s. McCollum actually defended the shot at a high level, but it didn’t matter – Tatum was locked in.
This triple was a no-doubter that barely touched the rim before falling through the net with 7.8 seconds left on the clock to push Boston ahead by four. Portland wound up canning a quick 3-pointer on its ensuing possession, but it was too little, too late. Tatum’s 3-pointer stood as the deciding points to give Boston its fourth straight win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum was the star, but Kemba Walker was the unsung hero.
Walker put together one of the top all-around performances of his season Tuesday night while flirting with a triple-double in Portland. Not only did he pour in 21 points that included four 3-pointers, but he also hauled in a season-best eight rebounds while tying for the team-high in assists with seven. Walker also contributed a steal during his 36-plus minutes of action.
Brad Stevens, for one, liked what he saw out of his point guard throughout this contest.
“I thought Kemba’s energy was great,” Stevens said. “Even on the shots that he missed he had great bounce, and then he had some really good defensive plays, including the charge, which he usually does.”
Box Score Nuggets
- Three Celtics scored at least 21 points, led by Jayson Tatum's game-high 32.
- Jaylen Brown scored 24, and Kemba Walker notched 21.
- Walker and Marcus Smart tied for the team high in assists with seven apiece.
- Boston tallied 30 assists on 42 made baskets.
- Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 28 points and a game-high 10 assists.
- Both teams grabbed 46 rebounds.
- Carmelo Anthony came off of Portland's bench to score 25 points - 15 more than Boston's entire bench.
- Tatum led the Celtics in rebounds with nine, while Walker and Tristan Thompson grabbed eight apiece.
- The Celtics outscored Portland 50-28 in the paint.
- Portland made one more field goal and two more 3-pointers than Boston, but Boston grabbed the win thanks to 17 made free throws.
Quote of the Night
"Tonight I thought he guarded Lillard as well as anyone I've seen as far as handling those screens."
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart
