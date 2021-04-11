Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Celtics just kept hanging, and hanging, and hanging around. And then they made their move.
Boston struggled to make shots and trailed for the first three-plus quarters of Sunday’s matchup with Denver, including long stretches during which it faced double-digit deficits. However, it never allowed the Nuggets to pull away for a commanding lead. Finally, during the final minutes of the third period, the Celtics began to find their offensive rhythm and they quickly turned the game around.
Boston closed out the period on a 9-0 run to pull to within 79-74 after heading into the final two minutes of the quarter trailing by 14. The biggest basket of the run arrived via Kemba Walker, who grabbed a defensive rebound with 5.5 seconds left and went coast to coast for an and-one bucket just ahead of the buzzer.
Walker’s conventional three-point play pumped extra life into the Celtics, and that energy carried right over to the fourth quarter. Boston scored the first six points of the fourth quarter as well, upping its run to 15 straight points, which gave the team its first lead of the afternoon at 80-79.
The Celtics dominated from that point on wheels as the wheels fell off for Denver. The final margin of 18 points marked their largest lead of the afternoon. They outscored Denver by 32 points over the final 14 minutes of the contest.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum logged his second consecutive double-double and his ninth overall this season by compiling a game-high 28 points to go along with a team-high 10 rebounds Sunday afternoon. The bulk of Tatum’s work was done during Boston’s dominant fourth quarter, as he tallied 14 points during that frame alone – six more than Denver’s entire team scored during the quarter.
Tatum and the Celtics struggled to make shots throughout the contest but he found a way to put points on the board by getting to the free-throw line. He shot 8-for-8 from the stripe, marking the most makes and attempts by any player in the game. Tatum shot 9-for-23 from the field during the contest.
In addition to his scoring and rebounding, the versatile wing also totaled two assists and a steal during his 33-plus minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston limited Denver to only eight points during the fourth quarter.
- All five of Boston's starters scored in double-figures, led by 28 from Jayson Tatum.
- MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high 11 assists.
- Both teams struggled from 3-point range, with Boston shooting just 21.2 percent and Denver shooting just 23.5 percent.
- Denver committed only nine turnovers, while Boston committed just 11.
- Both teams led by at least 14 points during the contest.
- Kemba Walker stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, a team-best six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.
- Grant Williams finished with the game's top plus/minus rating at plus-23.
- Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
- Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 22 points.
Quote of the Night
"I thought everybody that played there in the last 15 minutes went to a different level physically, defensively."
Brad Stevens on Boston's incredible defensive performance
