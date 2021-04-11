Key Moment

The Celtics just kept hanging, and hanging, and hanging around. And then they made their move.

Boston struggled to make shots and trailed for the first three-plus quarters of Sunday’s matchup with Denver, including long stretches during which it faced double-digit deficits. However, it never allowed the Nuggets to pull away for a commanding lead. Finally, during the final minutes of the third period, the Celtics began to find their offensive rhythm and they quickly turned the game around.

Boston closed out the period on a 9-0 run to pull to within 79-74 after heading into the final two minutes of the quarter trailing by 14. The biggest basket of the run arrived via Kemba Walker, who grabbed a defensive rebound with 5.5 seconds left and went coast to coast for an and-one bucket just ahead of the buzzer.

Walker’s conventional three-point play pumped extra life into the Celtics, and that energy carried right over to the fourth quarter. Boston scored the first six points of the fourth quarter as well, upping its run to 15 straight points, which gave the team its first lead of the afternoon at 80-79.

The Celtics dominated from that point on wheels as the wheels fell off for Denver. The final margin of 18 points marked their largest lead of the afternoon. They outscored Denver by 32 points over the final 14 minutes of the contest.