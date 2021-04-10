Key Moment
Key Moment
The Celtics got back into Friday’s matchup with Minnesota after, ironically, a call went against them.
Kemba Walker was whistled for a foul on an Anthony Edwards drive to the basket with 4:49 left in the third quarter and Walker vehemently disagreed with the call – to the point where he was also whistled for a technical foul. Brad Stevens even challenged the call, but the foul stood, if only because Walker had grazed Edwards’ hair on the play.
From that moment on, the Celtics played with a collective fire in their eyes. They played mad. They pushed the ball up the court. The defended like their lives depended on it.
They determined the action. And they never looked back.
After Minnesota converted its three free throws off of the fouls on Walker to take a 13-point lead, Boston immediately responded with a 16-5 run to pull within 92-90 late in the period. The C’s went on to pull ahead by as many as 11 points during the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves forced overtime.
By that stage of the night, though, Boston had built too much momentum. It wasn’t giving this one away.
The Celtics controlled overtime and went on to log an impressive 145-136 victory.
Key Player
Well, let’s keep this short. You’ll be hearing plenty more about Jayson Tatum.
Tatum was incredible Friday night. Like, better than he’s ever been before – and that’s saying a lot.
The 23-year-old wing poured in a career-best 53 points during an overtime win over the Timberwolves. He was extremely efficient while tallying those points, as he canned 16 of his 25 shots, six of his 10 3-pointers, and 15 of his 16 free throws. Those 16 made field goals tied a career high, and his 15 made free throws set a new career high.
And did we mention yet that this was a 50-point double-double?! Tatum also logged 10 boards to go along with his scoring, and he closed out his incredible box score line with four assists and a blocked shot.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jayson Tatum logged a double-double of 53 points and 10 rebounds.
- Both teams logged at least 30 assists, with Boston totaling 32, and Minnesota dishing 30.
- Six players in the game scored at least 20 points.
- Jaylen Brown scored 26 points on only 15 shot attempts.
- Both teams led by at least 11 points.
- D'Angelo Russell scored 26 points off of Minnesota's bench.
- Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
- Marcus Smart flirted with a triple-double with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
- Kemba Walker led the game with nine assists and also scored 17 points.
- Boston logged a 50/40/90 shooting night, having hit 54 percent of its shots, 45.2 percent of its 3-pointers, and 94.1 percent of its free throws.
- The Celtics committed 20 turnovers yet still found a way to win.
Quote of the Night
"Tatum was super-special tonight."
Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum's performance
