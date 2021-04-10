Key Moment

The Celtics got back into Friday’s matchup with Minnesota after, ironically, a call went against them.

Kemba Walker was whistled for a foul on an Anthony Edwards drive to the basket with 4:49 left in the third quarter and Walker vehemently disagreed with the call – to the point where he was also whistled for a technical foul. Brad Stevens even challenged the call, but the foul stood, if only because Walker had grazed Edwards’ hair on the play.

From that moment on, the Celtics played with a collective fire in their eyes. They played mad. They pushed the ball up the court. The defended like their lives depended on it.

They determined the action. And they never looked back.

After Minnesota converted its three free throws off of the fouls on Walker to take a 13-point lead, Boston immediately responded with a 16-5 run to pull within 92-90 late in the period. The C’s went on to pull ahead by as many as 11 points during the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves forced overtime.

By that stage of the night, though, Boston had built too much momentum. It wasn’t giving this one away.

The Celtics controlled overtime and went on to log an impressive 145-136 victory.