Key Moment
Brad Stevens says it all the time: Marcus Smart might not be the sharpest shooter in the world, but he oftentimes makes the big ones.
Smart made the big one Wednesday night.
With the Celtics and Knicks tied up at 93-93 with less than a minute to go, Boston needed a bucket. It planned on getting that bucket from All-Star wing Jayson Tatum until New York sent a double-team at him on the right wing to force the ball out of his hands.
Tatum had seen that movie before, including during this contest, so he was one step ahead of New York’s defense. He didn’t allow the Knicks to double-team him. Instead, he skipped a pass to the other side of the court to Smart before New York’s second defender could even reach Tatum.
Smart, whose defender left him to double-team Tatum, was wide open and let it fly from 26 feet out feet out with no hesitation. The shot was as pure as pure can get, which gave Boston a 96-93 lead with 36.4 seconds left.
Boston’s lead eventually grew to six points as the final 35.7 seconds unfolded before they closed out a 101-99 victory.
Key Player
Jaylen Brown was a man on a mission Wednesday night. The mission was to put the pressure on New York’s defense, and he succeeded in that quest while scoring a game-high 32 points to make his eighth 30-point game of the season.
Brown attacked the Knicks on all three levels to the tune of 26 shot attempts, which tied for the second-most of his season. Half of those shots were 3-pointers, 12 of which were taken in the paint, and one was released from the midrange outside of the paint. Brown shot 12-for-26 overall in the game while.
He also tied two other teammates for the game high in rebounds with 10. Those numbers gave him the first 30-point, 10-rebound game of his young and promising career.
Brown also contributed three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
Box Score Nuggets
- Three of Boston's five starters - Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Rob Williams - tied for the game high in rebounds with 10 apiece.
- Tristan Thompson returned to action after missing the last three weeks and compiled eight rebounds, seven points, a game-high three blocks and one steal.
- Marcus Smart led the game with nine assists.
- All 10 Knicks who appeared in the game scored, led by 29 points from RJ Barrett.
- Brown scored a game-high 32 points to go along with his 10 boards.
- Tatum scored 25 to go along with his 10 rebounds.
- Boston outrebounded New York 53-39.
- Each team's largest lead was seven points.
- The contest featured 17 lead changes.
- Boston outscored New York 20-7 in second-chance points.
- Julius Randle totaled 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knicks.
Quote of the Night
"I believe in his resolve. I believe in who he is as a competitor."
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart
