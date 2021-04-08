Key Moment

Brad Stevens says it all the time: Marcus Smart might not be the sharpest shooter in the world, but he oftentimes makes the big ones.

Smart made the big one Wednesday night.

With the Celtics and Knicks tied up at 93-93 with less than a minute to go, Boston needed a bucket. It planned on getting that bucket from All-Star wing Jayson Tatum until New York sent a double-team at him on the right wing to force the ball out of his hands.

Tatum had seen that movie before, including during this contest, so he was one step ahead of New York’s defense. He didn’t allow the Knicks to double-team him. Instead, he skipped a pass to the other side of the court to Smart before New York’s second defender could even reach Tatum.

Smart, whose defender left him to double-team Tatum, was wide open and let it fly from 26 feet out feet out with no hesitation. The shot was as pure as pure can get, which gave Boston a 96-93 lead with 36.4 seconds left.

Boston’s lead eventually grew to six points as the final 35.7 seconds unfolded before they closed out a 101-99 victory.