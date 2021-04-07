Key Moment

The Celtics held a 35-31 early on in the second quarter of Tuesday’s matchup against the 76ers. Things were looking good at that moment, but they went sour from that point on - and in a hurry.

Philadelphia responded to its four-point deficit by rattling off a 21-2 run to take a commanding 52-37 lead at the 3:01 mark of the period. The Sixers required only five minutes and 35 seconds of playing time to complete the run.

Six different Sixers scored during that stretch, led by 11 points from sharpshooter Danny Green. He canned a trio of 3-pointers within a span of just two minutes and 22 seconds.

Boston, meanwhile, struggled to create offense. The C’s committed four straight turnovers to open up the stretch and committed six overall. They also shot just 1-for-5 from the field.

Philadelphia went on to pull ahead by 21 points and its lead never dropped into single-digits from that point on.