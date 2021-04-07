Key Moment
Key Moment
The Celtics held a 35-31 early on in the second quarter of Tuesday’s matchup against the 76ers. Things were looking good at that moment, but they went sour from that point on - and in a hurry.
Philadelphia responded to its four-point deficit by rattling off a 21-2 run to take a commanding 52-37 lead at the 3:01 mark of the period. The Sixers required only five minutes and 35 seconds of playing time to complete the run.
Six different Sixers scored during that stretch, led by 11 points from sharpshooter Danny Green. He canned a trio of 3-pointers within a span of just two minutes and 22 seconds.
Boston, meanwhile, struggled to create offense. The C’s committed four straight turnovers to open up the stretch and committed six overall. They also shot just 1-for-5 from the field.
Philadelphia went on to pull ahead by 21 points and its lead never dropped into single-digits from that point on.
Key Player
Rarely does an opposing player grace this section of our Keys to the Game, but it’s hard to ignore what Joel Embiid did Tuesday night.
Embiid was a dominant force that got to the line for 20 free throw attempts – two more than Boston’s entire team combined. He converted 16 of them, along with nine field goals, to tally a game-high 35 points. No other player in the game scored more than 20.
The big man also collected six rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot during his nearly 33 minutes of playing time. The scoring punch he provided, however, was what popped off the box score at the end of the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston made only one fewer field goal than Philadelphia, and actually made five more 3s than the Sixers.
- The free-throw line stabilized the Sixers, who shot 29-for-39 from the stripe, compared to Boston's 16-for-18 performance.
- Joel Embiid scored a game-high 35 points, thanks in large part to his 16-for-20 performance from the free-throw line.
- Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points.
- No player in the game grabbed more than nine rebounds. Robert Williams led the game with that total.
- The C's committed 22 turnovers, which led to 21 points for Philly.
- All 15 active Celtics appeared in the game, and 13 of them scored.
- Jaylen Brown scored an efficient 17 points by making six of his 10 field goals.
- The game featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes.
- Philly outscored Boston 20-8 in second-chance points.
- Each team had four of its five starters score in double-figures.
Quote of the Night
"You can't beat these guys in isolation, and they're very good pick-and-roll defenders because they're so long.'"
Brad Stevens on the 76ers
NEXT UP: