Key Moment

Closing out quarters is critical to winning basketball games. The way the Celtics closed out the second quarter of Sunday night’s game set them up perfectly for their second consecutive victory.

Boston outscored Charlotte 9-3 over the final 73 seconds of the half to push its lead all the way out to 15 points at the break. The great thing about the run was that the team scored from all three levels of the court.

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum opened the run by each scoring a bucket at the rim, and then Walker canned a stepback jumper from the midrange to push Boston’s lead out to 13. Following a free throw by Charlotte, Marcus Smart closed out the half’s scoring by draining a buzzer-beating 3 off of a dish from Tatum.

Boston’s lead only grew from that point on. The C’s put Charlotte away during the third quarter and eventually pulled ahead by as many as 30 points during the second half before closing out a 116-86 victory.