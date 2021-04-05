Key Moment
Closing out quarters is critical to winning basketball games. The way the Celtics closed out the second quarter of Sunday night’s game set them up perfectly for their second consecutive victory.
Boston outscored Charlotte 9-3 over the final 73 seconds of the half to push its lead all the way out to 15 points at the break. The great thing about the run was that the team scored from all three levels of the court.
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum opened the run by each scoring a bucket at the rim, and then Walker canned a stepback jumper from the midrange to push Boston’s lead out to 13. Following a free throw by Charlotte, Marcus Smart closed out the half’s scoring by draining a buzzer-beating 3 off of a dish from Tatum.
Boston’s lead only grew from that point on. The C’s put Charlotte away during the third quarter and eventually pulled ahead by as many as 30 points during the second half before closing out a 116-86 victory.
The Celtics traded for Evan Fournier thinking that he would bring two key things to their offense: shooting and playmaking.
He certainly brought both of those things to the table Sunday night.
Fournier carried his hot shooting from Friday’s fourth quarter right into Sunday’s matchup with Charlotte. He shot 4-for-5 from long range and 5-for-9 from the field overall to account for his 17 points. Those 17 points led all reserves in the game.
The versatile wing also made plays with his passing skills. He tied for the game high in assists with six, all while committing only one turnover.
And the best stat of all? Boston outscored Charlotte by 24 points while Fournier was on the floor, giving him the top plus/minus rating of the night.
- Boston's top six players in terms of minutes played all scored 12 or more points, led by 22 from Jayson Tatum.
- Evan Fournier led all reserves with 17 points.
- Kemba Walker, Fournier and Charlotte's Devonte' Graham each tied for the game high in assists with six apiece.
- Boston forced Charlotte into 17 turnovers.
- Both teams scored 36 points in the paint.
- Tatum and Robert Williams tied for the game high in assists with eight apiece.
- Nine Celtics finished with a plus/minus rating of at least plus-10.
- Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points.
- Eight Celtics combined to grab 11 steals.
"Everything we want to do is still in front of us, so there's no reason to get out of sorts.'"
Brad Stevens on Boston's chance to turn things around
