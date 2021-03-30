Key Moment

The Boston Celtics were down by 16 points with less than four minutes remaining in Monday’s matchup with New Orleans.

Then, out of nowhere, they were down by only three with 50.5 seconds left on the clock.

How did this happen? A lot of Celtics points, and in a hurry.

Boston scored 13 straight points over a span of only two minutes and 55 seconds of playing time. We repeat: only two minutes and 55 seconds of playing time!

Jayson Tatum led the run with seven points, Kemba Walker scored four, and Marcus Smart added in two to make up the 13 points.

At that point we had a game on our hands, but Brandon Ingram soon shut the door on Boston’s comeback bid.

Coming out of a timeout, Ingram took a hard dribble to his right on Jayson Tatum but pulled it back for a crossover that freed himself for a deep jumper. This jumper was basically the worst shot from an efficiency standpoint in basketball – a long 2-pointer with one foot bordering the 3-point line.

While this shot would make analytical fans cringe, it was pure and fell through the net with 33.1 seconds left on the clock. It pushed the Pelicans’ lead up to a commanding five points, and that lead soon grew to seven after the C’s failed to score on their ensuing possession.

Boston never climbed closer than five points from that moment on before suffering a 115-109 defeat.