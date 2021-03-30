Key Moment
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics were down by 16 points with less than four minutes remaining in Monday’s matchup with New Orleans.
Then, out of nowhere, they were down by only three with 50.5 seconds left on the clock.
How did this happen? A lot of Celtics points, and in a hurry.
Boston scored 13 straight points over a span of only two minutes and 55 seconds of playing time. We repeat: only two minutes and 55 seconds of playing time!
Jayson Tatum led the run with seven points, Kemba Walker scored four, and Marcus Smart added in two to make up the 13 points.
At that point we had a game on our hands, but Brandon Ingram soon shut the door on Boston’s comeback bid.
Coming out of a timeout, Ingram took a hard dribble to his right on Jayson Tatum but pulled it back for a crossover that freed himself for a deep jumper. This jumper was basically the worst shot from an efficiency standpoint in basketball – a long 2-pointer with one foot bordering the 3-point line.
While this shot would make analytical fans cringe, it was pure and fell through the net with 33.1 seconds left on the clock. It pushed the Pelicans’ lead up to a commanding five points, and that lead soon grew to seven after the C’s failed to score on their ensuing possession.
Boston never climbed closer than five points from that moment on before suffering a 115-109 defeat.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum wasn’t kidding when he tweeted Sunday that he missed the hell out of Celtics fans.
During their return to TD Garden after a 368-day absence, Tatum fed them with a game-high 34 points. He scored 16 points during the opening frame alone, thanks to a 6-for-9 shooting performance.
Tatum shot 12-for-25 overall during the game and connected on five of his nine 3-point attempts.
The two-time All-Star wing also added in nine boards, which trailed only Rob Williams’ 10 on the team. He also tied Williams for the team-high in assists with five, while also capturing two steals.
Box Score Nuggets
- The contest featured seven ties and seven lead changes.
- Josh Hart led the game with 15 boards and tallied a clean double-double with 15 points.
- New Orleans scored at least 26 points during all four quarters.
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points.
- Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 28 points.
- Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and also led the game with nine assists.
- New Orleans shot 51.6 percent from 3-point range but connected on only 56.7 percent from the free-throw line.
- Rob Williams stuffed the stat sheet with a team-best 10 rebounds and five assists to go along with seven points and three blocked shots.
- Kemba Walker scored 23 points.
- Williams' three blocks were two more than New Orleans' team total.
- Payton Pritchard (11 points) and Luke Kornet (10 points) each scored in double-figures off of Boston's bench.
Quote of the Night
"I just walked by his locker and said, 'This will just be a small blip on your time here.'"
Brad Stevens on Evan Fournier's rough shooting debut
