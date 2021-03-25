Key Moment

The Celtics were an inch away from pulling off a miraculous comeback Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

One inch, and they’re celebrating a stunning victory. One inch, and they’re sleeping with smiles. One inch, and they’re back into the win column.

Unfortunately, that inch went in the wrong direction – long.

With only one second left in the game and with Boston trailing by two, Marcus Smart found Daniel Theis wide open in front of Boston’s bench for a potential game-winning 3-pointer. Theis caught the ball in perfect rhythm and fired up a shot that would have sent the Celtics’ bench into hysteria. In fact, the C’s bench had already begun to celebrate as the ball flew through the air.

Instead of mobbing Theis after a game-winner, however, multiple Celtics grabbed onto him to console him after his shot banged off the back of the rim.

Theis’ shot was right on target. Right on target. It was just an inch too long. It actually hit the inside of the back of the rim and bounced back in the direction from which it came.

“He got a great look, and he stepped in and shot it with authority,” Brad Stevens said after the game. “He back-rimmed it. It looked good.”

Unfortunately, it was not, which leaves a sour taste in Boston’s mouth after an inspired comeback after trailing by as many as 25 points during the second half.