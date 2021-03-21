Key Moment

Brad Stevens has been asking for the Celtics to bring out the best in each other. They finally did so Sunday afternoon, which sparked a game-changing run during the second quarter that led to an eventual 112-96 victory.

Something clicked for Boston’s defense midway through the period. Its spike in defensive energy and efficiency brought out the best in every Celtic who touched the floor from that point on.

Boston’s defense ratcheted up at the 6:00 mark of the second frame. It held the Magic scoreless for the next four minutes and 31 seconds of action. During that stretch, the C’s forced Orlando into six straight misses and two turnovers.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, great defense led to great offense. The C’s scored eight straight points to take a 48-42 lead with 2:22 left in the quarter and owned a 56-48 lead heading into the fourth.

Boston’s momentum never slowed from that moment on. The defense continued to play well, and the offense fell into a perfect rhythm. The Celtics went on to pull ahead by as many as 23 points during the second half before polishing off a much-needed victory.