Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Brad Stevens has been asking for the Celtics to bring out the best in each other. They finally did so Sunday afternoon, which sparked a game-changing run during the second quarter that led to an eventual 112-96 victory.
Something clicked for Boston’s defense midway through the period. Its spike in defensive energy and efficiency brought out the best in every Celtic who touched the floor from that point on.
Boston’s defense ratcheted up at the 6:00 mark of the second frame. It held the Magic scoreless for the next four minutes and 31 seconds of action. During that stretch, the C’s forced Orlando into six straight misses and two turnovers.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, great defense led to great offense. The C’s scored eight straight points to take a 48-42 lead with 2:22 left in the quarter and owned a 56-48 lead heading into the fourth.
Boston’s momentum never slowed from that moment on. The defense continued to play well, and the offense fell into a perfect rhythm. The Celtics went on to pull ahead by as many as 23 points during the second half before polishing off a much-needed victory.
Key Player
The hoop looked as big as the ocean to Jaylen Brown as he took on the Orlando Magic Sunday afternoon. It looked so big, in fact, that he nearly set a new Celtics record for most 3-pointers made in a single game.
Brown connected on 10 triples during the contest, shooting 10-for-18 overall from long distance. He fell just one made 3-pointer shy of tying teammate Marcus Smart’s all-time Celtics record for most treys hit in a single game (11).
Brown’s hot shooting from long distance powered a 34-point scoring night, which was by far the leading total in the game. The next-highest scoring total was 23 points, scored by teammate Jayson Tatum.
Brown shot 12-for-24 overall from the field. He did not attempt a single free throw on the afternoon, since his game was so perimeter-oriented. Brown did add in four rebounds, three assists and a steal while not committing a single turnover. Boston outscored Orlando by 23 points while he was on the court.
Box Score Nuggets
- The top two scorers in the game (Jaylen Brown with 34 points and Jayson Tatum with 23) were Celtics.
- Boston totaled 27 assists on 40 made baskets.
- Brown made a career-high 10 3-pointers.
- All five of Boston's starters scored at least 11 points.
- The Celtics limited Orlando to just 38.1 percent shooting from the field.
- Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
- Daniel Theis logged a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
- Theis led the game in plus/minus rating with a mark of plus-27.
- Boston controlled the game despite its bench being outscored 34-17.
- Boston shot a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.
Quote of the Night
"If he would have told me that, I would've taken two of three more."
Jaylen Brown on if Marcus Smart told him he was one 3-pointer shy of Smart's record
NEXT UP: