Key Moment

The Boston Celtics led 91-90 with 4:31 left in Friday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. They wish the game ended right there.

It obviously did not, and that wasn’t a good thing for Boston.

The Kings outscored Boston 17-5 from that moment on to capture its victory. The game-changing part of that run began at the 2:31 mark, when the Kings turned what was a two-point lead into a 10-point lead by rattling off eight straight. De’Aaron Fox scored five of those points, which were sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Buddy Hield.

Boston never climbed closer than seven from that moment on before suffering a 107-96 defeat.