Key Moment

The Boston Celtics led 91-90 with 4:31 left in Friday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. They wish the game ended right there.

It obviously did not, and that wasn’t a good thing for Boston.

The Kings outscored Boston 17-5 from that moment on to capture its victory. The game-changing part of that run began at the 2:31 mark, when the Kings turned what was a two-point lead into a 10-point lead by rattling off eight straight. De’Aaron Fox scored five of those points, which were sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Buddy Hield.

Boston never climbed closer than seven from that moment on before suffering a 107-96 defeat.

Key Player

Jaylen Brown was the only member of the Celtics who compiled a double-double Friday night against Sacramento. Brown finished with team-bests of 19 points and 11 rebounds and also led the game with three steals.

This performance marked Brown’s fifth double-double of the season, and his first since Feb. 11 against Toronto.

Box Score Nuggets

  • Five Celtics scored at least 12 points, led by Jaylen Brown's 19.
  • Three Kings players scored at least 22 points, led by De'Aaron Fox's 29.
  • Richaun Holmes (25 points, 11 rebounds) and Harrison Barnes (15 points, 13 rebounds) logged two of the game's three double-doubles.
  • Robert Williams led all reserves with 12 points and eight rebounds.
  • Boston scored 36 points during the third quarter, but scored no more than 23 during any of the other quarters.
  • The two teams shot nearly identical numbers from 3-point range. Sacramento was 12-for-30, while Boston was 12-for-31.
  • Sacramento made 14 more free throws (21) than Boston attempted (seven).
  • Both teams grabbed 45 rebounds.
  • Five different Kings blocked a shot, led by three from Holmes.
  • All five of Sacramento's starters logged between 32 and 39 minutes.

Quote of the Night

"It's gotta be 17 guys dying to play well together, and I think the fun follows that. You share it."

Brad Stevens on what needs to change for Boston

