ZEKE NNAJI
ARIZONA WILDCATS | BIG
Experience
|2019-2020
Arizona Wildcats
Chosen as a First-Team All-Pac-12 performer as a freshman after averaging 16.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG and 0.9 BPG.
|2015-2019
Hopkins and Lakeville North High Schools
Four-Star national recruit and Minneapolis Star-Tribune Metro Player of the Year after averaging 24.1 PPG and 9.4 RPG as a senior at Hopkins.
About Me
- Age: 19
- DOB: Jan. 9, 2001
- Height: 6'11"
- Wingspan: 7'1"
- Weight: 240 lbs.
- 2020 First-Team All-Pac-12
- 2020 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team
- 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
- 2019 Minneapolis Star-Tribune Metro Player of the Year
Strengths
- Athleticism
- Strength
- Size
- Good Hands
- High Motor
- Interior Scoring
- Promising Jumper
Weaknesses
- Defensive Versatility
- Rim Protection
- Playmaking Ability
- Ball Handling
References
- Sean Miller (head coach, Arizona Wildcats)
- Ken Novak Jr. (head coach, Hopkins High School)
- John Oxton (head coach, Lakeville North High School)
November 11, 2020
Boston Celtics
Attn. Danny Ainge
Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters
Boston, MA
Dear Mr. Ainge,
Boston loves a blue-collar player and I am every bit of that. That’s why I’m writing to you today to suggest that you deeply consider selecting me in this year’s Draft.
While I’m still developing my portions of my skill set, there’s no question about my heart and my effort. I play as hard as anyone at both ends and I finish with power around the rim.
I flew under the radar coming out of high school despite my dominant stats and size. I went on to perform at the highest of levels as a freshman at Arizona, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors.
It appears that some have not learned a lesson from what transpired over the last couple of years. Some continue to allow me to fly under the radar as the 2020 NBA Draft approaches. I strongly advise you do not make this mistake
I plan on surpassing any and all expectations yet again at the professional level, all while providing my team with a level of play that impacts winning. That’s what I seek, particularly with a team like yours which is positioned to win now and in a big way.
You need size, and I have it. Boston loves effort, and I give it.
This could very well be a match made in heaven. If you hold up your end of the bargain by calling my name next week, I promise you I’ll hold up my and help the Celtics reach the next level.
Sincerely,
Zeke Nnaji