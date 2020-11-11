* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

ZEKE NNAJI ARIZONA WILDCATS

BIG ARIZONA WILDCATS | BIG

November 11, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

Boston loves a blue-collar player and I am every bit of that. That’s why I’m writing to you today to suggest that you deeply consider selecting me in this year’s Draft.

While I’m still developing my portions of my skill set, there’s no question about my heart and my effort. I play as hard as anyone at both ends and I finish with power around the rim.

I flew under the radar coming out of high school despite my dominant stats and size. I went on to perform at the highest of levels as a freshman at Arizona, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors.

It appears that some have not learned a lesson from what transpired over the last couple of years. Some continue to allow me to fly under the radar as the 2020 NBA Draft approaches. I strongly advise you do not make this mistake

I plan on surpassing any and all expectations yet again at the professional level, all while providing my team with a level of play that impacts winning. That’s what I seek, particularly with a team like yours which is positioned to win now and in a big way.

You need size, and I have it. Boston loves effort, and I give it.

This could very well be a match made in heaven. If you hold up your end of the bargain by calling my name next week, I promise you I’ll hold up my and help the Celtics reach the next level.

Sincerely,

Zeke Nnaji