SADDIQ BEY
VILLANOVA WILDCATS | WING
Experience
|2018-2020
|
Villanova Wildcats
Earned First-Team All-Big East and AP Honorable Mention All-American honors as a sophomore after averaging 16.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 2.4 APG.
|2015-2018
|
Sidwell Friends School
Four-Star national recruit after averaging 21.2 PPG and 8.0 RPG as a senior. Grew 10 inches during high school and led team to state title junior year.
About Me
- Age: 21
- DOB: April 9, 1999
- Height: 6'8"
- Wingspan: 6'10"
- Weight: 216 lbs.
- 2020 Julius Erving Award
- 2020 Robert V. Geasey Trophy
- 2020 First-Team All-Big East
- 2020 AP Honorable Mention All-American
- 2019 Big East All-Freshman Team
Strengths
- Shooting
- High Motor
- Length
- Defense
- Quick Release
Weaknesses
- Release Mechanics
- Playmaking Ability
- Athleticism
References
- Jay Wright (head coach, Villanova Wildcats)
- Eric Singletary (head coach, Sidwell Friends High School)
November 8, 2020
Boston Celtics
Attn. Danny Ainge
Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters
Boston, MA
Dear Mr. Ainge,
You might not have heard much about me the last few years, but you definitely heard about me this year. You know why? I’m what they like to call a late bloomer.
My combination of hard work and physical growth over the past six years took me from a relative unknown in the high school ranks to a player who you should strongly consider drafting. I developed into a lethal shooter and impactful defender, all while growing 10 inches since my freshman year of high school.
I have a great work ethic that has brought me to where I am today, on the NBA’s doorstep. I play with skill. I play with effort. I impact winning.
Just ask Coach Wright about all of that.
If you select me with one of your picks, you aren’t going to regret it. Some may think that I’ve reached my peak as a player. To that group I would say: “What did you think about me two years ago? Three years ago? Four years ago?”
They didn’t think I’d become what I’ve become. Meanwhile, I knew all along.
I’m the 3-and-D sharpshooter with elite length who you’ve been seeking for years. Select me, and I promise you won’t regret it.
I’ll be waiting for your number to pop up on my phone Nov. 18.
Sincerely,
Saddiq Bey