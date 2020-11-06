* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

SADDIQ BEY VILLANOVA WILDCATS

WING VILLANOVA WILDCATS | WING

November 8, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

You might not have heard much about me the last few years, but you definitely heard about me this year. You know why? I’m what they like to call a late bloomer.

My combination of hard work and physical growth over the past six years took me from a relative unknown in the high school ranks to a player who you should strongly consider drafting. I developed into a lethal shooter and impactful defender, all while growing 10 inches since my freshman year of high school.

I have a great work ethic that has brought me to where I am today, on the NBA’s doorstep. I play with skill. I play with effort. I impact winning.

Just ask Coach Wright about all of that.

If you select me with one of your picks, you aren’t going to regret it. Some may think that I’ve reached my peak as a player. To that group I would say: “What did you think about me two years ago? Three years ago? Four years ago?”

They didn’t think I’d become what I’ve become. Meanwhile, I knew all along.

I’m the 3-and-D sharpshooter with elite length who you’ve been seeking for years. Select me, and I promise you won’t regret it.

I’ll be waiting for your number to pop up on my phone Nov. 18.

Sincerely,

Saddiq Bey