* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

R.J. HAMPTON NEW ZEALAND BREAKERS

GUARD NEW ZEALAND BREAKERS | GUARD

November 5, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

I am writing to you in relation to the four draft picks, including three first-rounders, that you and the Boston Celtics own heading into the 2020 NBA Draft. I want to be clear in my belief that it is in your best interest to consider selecting me at one of these pick slots, if the opportunity to do so arises.

You see, I’ve done everything in my power to prepare myself at a higher level than most prospects for the rigors and demands of a professional basketball career. I reclassified in high school to graduate a year early, which allowed me to transition into the next level of my basketball career at an earlier age. I then risked a lot by bypassing the typical NCAA basketball path to turn professional overseas, as I chose to play in the National Basketball League in Australia/New Zealand, eventually joining the New Zealand Breakers.

There is a very, very slim number of prospects who are as young as I am, who also have as much experience as I have. I offer a rare combination in that regard.

I know what it’s like to have basketball as my job. I know what it’s like to be professional on a daily basis. I understand the demands of travel, and how to balance them to stay mentally and physically prepared to succeed each and every day.

I also want to remind you that I am a gifted player on the court. I know based upon history that you value players who were ranked highly coming out of high school. I’ll use this letter, then, as an opportunity to remind you that I was the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2019 high school class by multiple respected organizations – and that was while reclassifying up a year.

Additionally, I averaged 15.4 points and 2.4 assists on a per-36-minute basis during my first professional season, of which I played the high majority at the age of 18.

I learned so much on my path that has taken me to where I am today. The lessons I’ve learned, combined with the years of hard work I’ve put in, give me confidence that I would far exceed expectations should I wind up with your team. I hope that you feel the same way.

Sincerely,

R.J. Hampton