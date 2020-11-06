PRECIOUS ACHIUWA
MEMPHIS TIGERS | BIG
Experience
|2019-2020
|
Memphis Tigers
Started all 31 appearances as a freshman while winning AAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors.
|2019
|
Nike Hoop Summit
Tallied 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to go with four blocks for the World Team.
|2018-2019
|
Montverde Academy
McDonald’s All-American selection after averaging 15 PPG, 7 RPG and 2.1 BPG as a senior.
|2016-2018
|
St. Benedict’s Prep
Named to MaxPreps Junior All-American Second team after leading team to an 18-2 record and averaging 18.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG 2.9 BPG and 2.2 SPG.
About Me
- Age: 21
- DOB: Sept. 9, 1999
- Height: 6'9"
- Wingspan: 7'2"
- Weight: 225 lbs.
- 2020 AAC Player of the Year
- 2020 AAC Freshman of the Year
- 2019 Five-Star Recruit
- 2019 McDonald’s All-American
- 2019 Nike Hoop Summit Participant
Strengths
- Athleticism
- Strong Frame
- High Motor
- Speed
- Ball Handling
- Rebounding
Weaknesses
- Ball Protection
- Poor Shooter
References
- Penny Hardaway (head coach, Memphis Tigers)
- Kevin Boyle (head coach, Montverde Academy)
- Mark Taylor (head coach, St. Benedict's Prep)
PRECIOUS ACHIUWA
MEMPHIS TIGERS
BIG
MEMPHIS TIGERS | BIG
November 7, 2020
Boston Celtics
Attn. Danny Ainge
Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters
Boston, MA
Dear Mr. Ainge,
I am writing to inquire about employment opportunities with the Boston Celtics. I’m aware that you are schedule to have multiple opportunities to add rookies to your team during this year’s Draft, and I just want to tell you that I think I’d give you and the city everything I have to earn respect and playing time.
I’m a lot like one of the players you chose last year, Grant Williams, in the fact that I may not be the most skilled player on the floor, but I’m always going to play hard and do the little things for you. I pride myself on having a high motor, and that’s what led my coach at Memphis, Penny Hardaway, to call me “relentless” after the season.
My high motor led to me to me leading the nation among freshman with 18 double-doubles while averaging 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
While rebounding is my strength, I provide far more than that on the court. That’s why I was able to win the AAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards this season.
I know Coach Stevens loves defensive versatility and I am loaded with it. I can switch on pick-and-rolls and hold my own against most defenders, and I expect to improve in this area while learning from NBA coaches. Coach Stevens also loves a good rim-runner and threat out of the pick-and-roll, and I’m definitely both of those.
I’ll remind you also that I’ve only been playing basketball since the eighth grade, when I moved to the US from Nigeria. I’m ready and able to learn and grow significantly from where I am now, and I would be grateful to do so in a Celtics uniform.
Sincerely,
Precious Achiuwa