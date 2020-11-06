* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA MEMPHIS TIGERS

BIG MEMPHIS TIGERS | BIG

November 7, 2020

I am writing to inquire about employment opportunities with the Boston Celtics. I’m aware that you are schedule to have multiple opportunities to add rookies to your team during this year’s Draft, and I just want to tell you that I think I’d give you and the city everything I have to earn respect and playing time.

I’m a lot like one of the players you chose last year, Grant Williams, in the fact that I may not be the most skilled player on the floor, but I’m always going to play hard and do the little things for you. I pride myself on having a high motor, and that’s what led my coach at Memphis, Penny Hardaway, to call me “relentless” after the season.

My high motor led to me to me leading the nation among freshman with 18 double-doubles while averaging 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

While rebounding is my strength, I provide far more than that on the court. That’s why I was able to win the AAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards this season.

I know Coach Stevens loves defensive versatility and I am loaded with it. I can switch on pick-and-rolls and hold my own against most defenders, and I expect to improve in this area while learning from NBA coaches. Coach Stevens also loves a good rim-runner and threat out of the pick-and-roll, and I’m definitely both of those.

I’ll remind you also that I’ve only been playing basketball since the eighth grade, when I moved to the US from Nigeria. I’m ready and able to learn and grow significantly from where I am now, and I would be grateful to do so in a Celtics uniform.

