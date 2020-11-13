* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

ONYEKA OKONGWU USC TROJANS

November 13, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

The future of your franchise hangs in the balance as you assess what moves to make to upgrade the roster around your talented core. With a that being said, you deserve nothing short of brute honesty from me, so here it goes...

I am one of many who saw what happened during this year’s Eastern Conference Finals, when Bam Adebayo averaged 21.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game against you. He was arguably the main reason why your season came to an end.

I have a suggested answer for him and similar athletic freaks around the league as you move through the coming years: me.

We are nearly identical in size and our games are eerily similar. I did to my opponents this past season what Adebayo did to you in the Playoffs; I burned them with an all-around game that is unrivaled in this Draft.

Adebayo was your problem this year, but Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and other athletic freaks of nature may also stand in your way in the future. I’m telling you with absolute honesty that I believe I could be your answer for them in the coming years.

You won’t be drafting a big if you pick me. You won’t be drafting a wing or a guard, either. I fit the mold of the new, positionless game of basketball – one of which you and Coach Stevens covet and appreciate.

I hope you take my honesty as a breath of fresh air. I may seem to be setting the bar high for myself, but that’s how I like it. I’m ready for the challenge.

Sincerely,

Onyeka Okongwu