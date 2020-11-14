* This is not an actual cover letter submitted by the prospect. This is a fabricated mock-up, of which the player had no part in creating. *

KILLIAN HAYES RATIOPHARM ULM

GUARD RATIOPHARM ULM | GUARD

November 16, 2020

Boston Celtics

Attn. Danny Ainge

Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters

Boston, MA

Dear Mr. Ainge,

Some say experience is the best teacher. If such is true, you, Mr. Ainge, should consider selecting me during Wednesday night’s NBA Draft.

My experience far exceeds the expectation for a player of my age, at 19 years old. The foundation of my experience began from the minute I was brought into this world.

I was born in America and then raised overseas in a professional basketball household. My father, DeRon Hayes, played in the ABA and then in the LNB Pro A.

I eventually turned pro at the age of 16 after developing my game throughout my youth years. I spent two seasons playing professionally for Cholet, where my dad played years before me. That experience set the baseline for me learning the ins and outs of actually being a professional, rather than just watching my dad be one.

Last season I advanced to BBL and EuroCup play as a member of ratiopharm Ulm. At age 18, I started all 30 games and compiled a stat line of 12.8 PPG, 6.2 APG, 2.3 RPG and 1.5 SPG in EuroCup play.

The long story made short is that I have been born and bred for this game. When I arrive in Boston, you won’t need to teach me how to be a professional; I already am one. You’ll find that I’m an elite playmaker and shot-maker, even at my young age. You’ll find that my experience had pushed my game far beyond its years, and that my future is as bright as a star.

With all of that being said, I’ll gently urge you to consider this notion: Just imagine what I’ll develop into in the years to come.

My potential and upside is as high as – if not higher than – every player in this draft. Bring me to Boston, and I promise to work as hard as possible to reach that full potential while donning green and white.

Thank you for your consideration, good luck on Draft night, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

Killian Hayes